January 5, 2022
Disney Allowed To Create Its Own Metaverse At Theme Parks

Walt Disney received federal approval for a patent to create a virtual world at its theme parks.

The Walt Disney Co.  (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report received approval from the United States Patent and Trademark Office on Dec. 28 to create its own virtual reality space at its theme parks. 

Disney said the patent will be used to create a virtual world at its brick and mortar venues such as inside a theme park or Disney property.

The entertainment company already has over 300 patents that are used for its ride systems, live entertainment, interactive technology, special effects, fiber optics and advanced audio systems.

The metaverse is gaining traction among tech companies such as Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook) FB, Google  (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report, Apple  (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report and Microsoft  (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation Report.

Disney's patent could allow the entertainment company to make a virtual world simulator throughout the park and potentially include "a handheld device configured for use by a user in the real-world venue and communicatively coupled to the computing platform."

The patent could include the use of mutiple projectors to shine animated or visual image onto 3-D objects instead of the typical two dimensional being used currently.

This technology means that customers would not have to use a virtual reality headset or augmented reality glasses to view the images.

