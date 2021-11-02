Meta Shuts Facial-Recognition System on Facebook

Meta Platforms (FB) - Get Facebook, Inc. Class A Report, the social-media titan formerly known as Facebook, said Tuesday that it’s closing down its facial recognition function.

The Menlo Park, Calif., company in recent years has been besieged with criticism over privacy-protection issues.

“We’re shutting down the Face Recognition system on Facebook,” Jerome Pesenti, Meta vice president of artificial intelligence, wrote in a company blog post.

“People who’ve opted in will no longer be automatically recognized in photos and videos, and we will delete more than a billion people’s individual facial recognition templates.”

Meta stock recently traded at $326.47, down 1.1%. The shares have slid 9% over the past three months amid government investigations and complaints from plenty of others concerning the company.

“We need to weigh the positive use cases for facial recognition against growing societal concerns, especially as regulators have yet to provide clear rules,” Pesenti said.

“In the coming weeks, we will shut down the Face Recognition system on Facebook as part of a companywide move to limit the use of facial recognition in our products.”

It wasn’t an easy decision, Pesenti said. “Making this change required careful consideration, because we have seen a number of places where face recognition can be highly valued by people using platforms,” he said.

“Looking ahead, we still see facial recognition technology as a powerful tool, for example, for people needing to verify their identity, or to prevent fraud and impersonation. … We will continue working on these technologies and engaging outside experts.”