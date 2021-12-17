Meta Platforms Bans 7 Surveillance Groups Targeting Its Users

Meta, formerly Facebook, says it notified 50,000 people who on its platform were targeted for surveillance by seven companies.

Meta Platforms has banned seven private surveillance companies from its platform after the company said 50,000 Facebook users were targeted by those firms.

Earlier this year, Meta banned NSO, the Israeli firm that pioneered Pegasus no-click spyware.

"The “surveillance-for-hire” entities we removed violated multiple Community Standards and Terms of Service. Given the severity of their violations, we have banned them from our services," Meta said in a blog post Thursday.

The company says there are three phases of targeting from the banned companies: reconnaissance, engagement and exploitation.

The surveillance companies silently profile targets on behalf of their clients using software to automate data collection from across the internet.

The companies then move onto the engagement phase, establishing contact with the targets, or people close to them, to build trust, solicit information and trick them into clicking on malicious links or files.

The last stage of the operation involves "hacking for hire." Providers may create phishing domains designed to trick victims into giving away their credentials to sensitive accounts like email, social media, financial services, and corporate networks, or clicking on malicious links that compromise their devices.

Meta says it conducted a months-long investigation before taking action against the seven companies. The offending companies targeted people in more than 100 countries on behalf of their clients.

The providers are based in China, Israel, India and north Macedonia.

Meta alerted the victims who the company believes were targeted.

"We’re encouraged to see our peers and governments begin to draw attention to this threat and take action against it," Meta said.