Meta Fourth-Quarter Earnings Live Blog

Investors should have a lot to digest as Meta Platforms delivers its first earnings report featuring the company’s new name and reporting structure.

Currently, the consensus among analysts polled by FactSet is for the company formerly known as Facebook to report revenue of $33.36 billion (up 19% annually) and GAAP EPS of $3.85 (down 1%) for its seasonally big fourth quarter.

Meta typically provides quarterly sales guidance in its report. The company’s first-quarter revenue consensus currently stands at $30.18 billion (up 15%).

Eric Jhonsa, Real Money’s tech columnist, will be live-blogging Meta’s earnings report, which is expected after Wednesday’s close, along with an earnings call (expected to feature Mark Zuckerberg, COO Sheryl Sandberg and CFO Dave Wehner) scheduled for 5:00 P.M. Eastern Time. Please refresh your browser for updates.

4:11 PM ET: Full-year capex guidance remains at $29B-$34B. Full-year cost/expense guidance has been narrowed to $90B-$95B from $91B-$97B.

4:10 PM ET: Also disclosed: The company's ticker will be changing from FB to META in 1H22.

4:09 PM ET: Regarding the Q1 guide, Meta says it expects continued ad-impression headwinds "from both increased competition for people's time and a shift of engagement within our apps towards video surfaces like Reels, which monetize at lower rates than Feed and Stories."

The company also says ad pricing will be negatively impacted by iOS policy changes, macro challenges related to inflation/supply chain disruptions (said to be weighing on ad budgets) and forex.

4:07 PM ET: Shares are down 14.4% after-hours to $276.58.

4:06 PM ET: Meta guides for Q1 revenue of $27B-$29B, below a $30.18B consensus.

4:05 PM ET: Results are out. Q4 revenue of $33.67B beats a $33.36B consensus. GAAP EPS of $3.67 misses a $3.85 consensus.

4:00 PM ET: Meta closed up 1.2%. Results should be out any minute.

3:55 PM ET: With an assist from fellow online ad giant Alphabet's Q4 report, Meta's stock is up 1.2% today heading into its report. Shares are down 4% YTD (less than many tech peers) and up 21% over the last 12 months.

3:51 PM ET: Of note: The Q4 report will be the first earnings report in which Meta separately breaks out the financial performance of its AR/VR operations (widely believed to be losing money) from that of its highly profitable social media app operations.

3:49 PM ET: The FactSet consensus is for Meta to post Q4 revenue of $33.36B and GAAP EPS of $3.85.

For Q1 (Meta typically provides sales guidance), the revenue consensus stands at $30.18B).

3:46 PM ET: Hi, this is Eric Jhonsa. I'll be live-blogging Meta's Q4 report and call.