Skip to main content
TheStreet home
MARKETS
TheStreet home
BANKRUPTCY
CORPORATE GOVERNANCECURRENCIESEMERGING MARKETSIPOSMERGERS AND ACQUISTIONS
REGULATIONMARKET HOLIDAYS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Biggest Pharmaceuticals Mergers and Acquisitions in History
Biggest Pharmaceuticals Mergers and Acquisitions in History

U.S. M&A Surge Seen Unabated as Companies Are Flush With Cash

Last year, U.S. M&A activity totaled $2.5 trillion, topping the 2015 peak of $1.96 trillion by 28%, a media report says.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

U.S. mergers-and-acquisitions activity hit a record last year and may well roll on in 2022, according to Bloomberg Businessweek.

Companies have strengthened their balance sheets, bulking up on cash. And while interest rates are rising, making deal financing more expensive, rates are still low in historical terms.

Last year, U.S. mergers and acquisitions totaled $2.5 trillion, according to Bloomberg. That topped the previous peak of $1.96 trillion, recorded in 2015, by 28%.

The number of deals exceeded 20,000, up about two-thirds from 2015. And the transactions came in all sizes, unlike in previous years, when huge deals predominated.

TheStreet Recommends

No transaction exceeded $50 billion in 2021, as the Biden administration has expressed some opposition to bigger tieups. That trend away from giant deals may continue, Bloomberg said.

Acquirers traditionally focus on snapping up competitors. But this year they may look for companies that bolster their supply chains, given the disruption to those chains caused by Covid, Bloomberg said.

Bargains are difficult to find, it noted. The median price for deals last year was 16.2 times the earnings of target companies before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, or Ebitda. That was the highest valuation in at least 10 years.

TheStreet.com published an analysis of 2021 mergers last month. A major deal announced in December was software titan Oracle’s  (ORCL) - Get Oracle Corporation Report $28 billion agreement to acquire health-records-software company Cerner  (CERN) - Get Cerner Corporation Report.

It’s the biggest takeover in Oracle’s history. The company, which Oracle Founder Larry Ellison built largely through acquisitions, would get a pipeline into the hot health-care-technology sector.

Bed Bath &amp; Beyond is putting some stores to sleep.
INVESTING
BBBY

Bed Bath & Beyond Posts Wider-Than-Forecast Q3 Loss

Taco Lover's Pass Lead
LIFESTYLE
YUMDNKNPNRA

Subscribe To Tacos? Taco Bell Launches $10 Monthly Offer

5. Deduct State and Local Sales Tax
Sponsored Story

Learn All About Form 1099-NEC

ViacomCBS Lead
INVESTING
TVIACAVIAC

ViacomCBS, WarnerMedia Reportedly Mull Sale of CW Network Stake

Midday Report: Walmart Does Heavy Lifting on S&P 500; AthenaHealth Boosts Nasdaq
INVESTING
WMTSBUXAMZN

Walmart Reportedly Halves Paid Leave for Covid-Afflicted Workers

Closing Bell: Wall Street Closes in Red as Financial, Energy Sectors Drag Stocks Lower
MARKETS
AMBZWFCPFE

Stocks Set for Mixed Open After Fed-Triggered Nasdaq Rout

Europe, High Yield, Tech Stocks Are Top Picks Says Pictet’s Paolini
INVESTING
NKELULUBMW

Tech Hiccup, Crypto Drop, Fed Fallout – 5 Things You Must Know

Nikola Moto.Still001
INVESTING
NKLATSLAF

Nikola Remains a Day-Trading Stock, Guilfoyle Says