September 24, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Here's the Latest on Pfizer's Booster Shot, Who's Eligible to Get It
Here's the Latest on Pfizer's Booster Shot, Who's Eligible to Get It
Publish date:

Meredith Jumps on Report of IAC Buyout Talks

Deal for publisher of magazines including People, said to be valued at more than $2.5 billion.
Author:

Shares of Meredith  (MDP) - Get Meredith Corporation Report jumped in after-hours trading Thursday, after a report that the publisher of magazines such as People was in advanced talks to be bought out by IAC/InterActiveCorp.  (IAC) - Get IAC/InterActiveCorp. Report.

A deal would greatly enhance IAC’s online publications, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the situation.

Barry Diller’s IAC is looking to bulk up its online portfolio after spinning off its Match.com and Vimeo businesses, according to the report.

Meredith recently sold off its TV operations. A sale of the magazine business would mark a turnabout for Meredith, which bought Time Inc. several years ago in a bet on magazine publishing, according to the report.

Shares of Meredith rose $8.41, or 19%, to $53.30 in after-hours trading Thursday.

TheStreet Recommends

IAC shares fell $2.49, or 1.9%, to $131.22.

Aehr Test Systems

Shares of Aehr Test Systems  (AEHR) - Get Aehr Test Systems Report jumped sharply in after-hours trading Thursday after the company reported its latest results and raised its guidance on strong demand for its testing equipment in the electric vehicle industry.

Aehr raised its full-year revenue guidance to at least $50 million from its previous guidance of $28 million. That would be more than three times the previous fiscal year revenue, the company said. In addition “The Company expects to be profitable for the fiscal year at these revenue levels based upon its operating model,” it said.

For the just completed 2022 fiscal first quarter, the company reported a non-GAAP loss of 2 cents a share vs. a loss of 9 cents a share in the same period a year ago. It said revenue rose to $5.6 million, up 181% from $2 million in the same period a year ago.

Aehr shares rose $2.73, or 23%, to $14.51 in after-hours trading. 

People walk past the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street. The benchmark S&P 500 Index rose to an all-time high on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
JIM CRAMER

Cramer's Mad Money Recap: Southwest, Disney, FedEx

China To Curb 'chaos' In Semiconductor Industry And Hold Bosses Accountable For Risky, Loss-making Projects
INVESTING

Chip Shortage to Cost Auto Industry $210 Billion, Report Says

New York Stock Exchange Traders Lead
INVESTING

Don’t Try To Time The Market. Just Don’t.

ETF

10 Best Financial Services ETFs for This Year

Cisco Lead
INVESTING

Jim Cramer Talks Supply Disruptions With Cisco's CEO

Nike
MARKETS

Nike Stock Slides On Q1 Sales Miss, Lower 2022 Revenue Forecast, Amid Supply Chain Hit

Altice Pivots From M&A With U.S. Spinoff
INVESTING

Altice May Lose 15k-20k Internet Customers This Quarter

Lumber Wood Construction Lead
INVESTING

Jim Cramer Talks Housing With Builders FirstSource