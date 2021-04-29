Merck Posts Earnings Miss, Keytruda Sales Jump but Miss Forecasts

Merck posts adjusted earnings that miss forecasts as sales of its drugs and vaccines bring in less revenue than expected, in particular its flagship cancer-fighting drug Keytruda.

Merck (MRK) - Get Report reported adjusted first-quarter earnings and revenue that missed analysts’ forecasts as sales of its drugs and vaccines brought in less revenue than expected, in particular its flagship cancer-fighting drug Keytruda.

Merck posted adjusted net income of $3 billion, or $1.40 a share, vs. income of $3.2 billion, or $1.51 a share, in the first quarter of 2020. Analysts polled by FactSet had been expecting earnings of $1.61 a share.

Revenue was $12.1 billion, down 1% from last year and below analysts’ forecasts of $12.6 billion.

Merck said the $1.40-a-share figure "... excludes acquisition- and divestiture-related costs, restructuring costs, income and losses from investments in equity securities and certain other items."

Research and development expenses were $2.5 billion in the first quarter, an increase of 12% from the first quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily driven by higher expenses related to clinical development, including investment in COVID-19 development programs, as well as increased investment in discovery research and early drug development, partially offset by lower licensing costs, Merck said.

“While our results this quarter were impacted by the pandemic, the underlying demand for our innovative products remains strong and we remain confident in our future growth prospects,” Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier said. “We are also taking the right steps to evolve Merck’s operating model to continue to create value for patients, shareholders and society.”

Strong sales of both key drugs like its cancer-fighting treatment Keytruda as well as human vaccines helped propel first-quarter earnings, the company said. Keytruda sales for the quarter jumped 19% to $3.9 billion but missed estimates of $3.92 billion.

Animal health sales totaled $1.4 billion for the first quarter of 2021, an increase of 17% from the first quarter of 2020.

That was enough for Merck to re-adjust its full-year sales and earnings expectations higher, after lowering them in the first quarter. Merck said it is now expects full-year GAAP adjusted per-share earnings of between $5.05 and $5.25.



At the same time, Merck expects the pandemic to have a "negligible impact" on operating expenses, as spending on the development of its COVID-19 antiviral programs is expected to largely offset the favorable impact of lower spending in other areas due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Separately, Merck said it will proceed with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics on a Phase 3 trial of an orally available antiviral candidate for the treatment of COVID-19. That treatment is currently being evaluated in Phase 2 clinical trials.

Merck in February discontinued development of its coronavirus vaccine, citing 'inferior immune response' compared with those developed by rivals.

The Washington Post in early March reported that Merck has been contracted to produce additional doses of the recently approved Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Get Report single-shot coronavirus vaccine.

Shares of Merck were down 3.1% at $74.70 in premarket trading.