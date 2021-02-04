TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Merck Misses Q4 Earnings Forecast; Says CEO Ken Frazier to Retire In June

Merck said its longtime CEO Ken Frazier will retire later this year and posted weaker-than-expected fourth quarter earnings.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Merck & Co. Inc.  (MRK) - Get Report posted weaker-than-expected fourth quarter earnings Thursday and said longtime CEO Ken Frazier will retire later this year.

Merck said adjusted earnings for the three months ending in December were pegged at $1.32, up 13.7% from the same period last year but 6 cents shy of the Street consensus forecast. Group revenues, Merck said, rose 5% to $12.5 billion but again missed analysts' estimates of a $12.68 billion tally.

Looking into the 2021 financial year, Merck said it sees worldwide sales of between $51.8 billion and $53.8 billion, with the coronavirus pandemic trimming around 2% from its overall top line. Non-GAAP earnings, the company said, should come in between $6.48 and $6.68 per share.

Merck shares were marked 0.20% lower in pre-market trading immediately following the earnings release to indicate an opening bell price of $77.18 each.

Merck tapped CFO Robert Davis as Frazier's replacement, adding the longtime CEO will remain in his role until June when he will transition to executive chairman of the company's board. 

"On behalf of the entire Merck board, I thank Ken for his strong and highly principled leadership and his commitment to the company’s core values of scientific excellence, business integrity, patient focus and respect for all people," said Merck board director Les Brun. "Ken’s vision and courage to make difficult changes within Merck, while steadfastly investing in research and development, have positioned Merck well for sustainable future growth."

"Under Ken’s leadership, Merck has delivered many innovative lifesaving medicines and vaccines, including KEYTRUDA, GARDASIL 9, and BRIDION, and also focused on other key growth drivers, such as Lynparza, Lenvima, and animal health to create long-term value for its shareholders and other stakeholders," he added.

Trader New York Stock Exchange Lead
MARKETS

Stimulus Checks, PayPal, Dogecoin, Merck, Ford - 5 Things You Must Know Thursday

Opioid Litigants Get Boost From Senate Report
INVESTING

McKinsey Reportedly Agrees to $550M Opioid-Claim Settlement

travel agent sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

All the Reasons You Should Use a Travel Agent

Lufax is set to make the biggest splash on the NYSE by a Chinese company since e-commerce giant Alibaba's IPO in 2014. Photo: Reuters
INVESTING

Dow Futures Edge Higher, With Oil And The Dollar Gaining on Reflation Bets: Weekly Jobless Claims in Focus

cash prize sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

These Bank Accounts Give You Cash Prizes Just for Saving

Sozzi: 3 Stats on the Crazy Weird U.S. Economy to Make You Stop and Think
JIM CRAMER

David and Goliath: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Wednesday 2/3/21)

Student Loans and Tax Credits
Sponsored Story

About Student Loan Tax Deductions and Education Credits

Hubspot Debuts on the NYSE Up 20% on Opening Day of Trading
INVESTING

HubSpot Acquiring Niche Media Operator The Hustle