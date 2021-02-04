Stocks moving in premarket trading on Thursday include Merck, PayPal and Apple.

Stock futures edged higher a day after the S&P 500 closed modestly higher but extended its winning streak to three trading sessions.

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Thursday.

1. Merck MRK | Up 0.8%

Merck (MRK) - Get Report shares were little changed after the drugmaker posted weaker-than-expected fourth quarter earnings and said longtime CEO Ken Frazier would retire later this year.

2. Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY | Up 0.6%

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) - Get Report were rising premarket after the health-care giant posted fourth-quarter earnings that exceeded expectations and raised its profit outlook for the rest of the year.

The company has also clinched a deal with Rockefeller University for the rights to a covid-19 therapy that combines two antibodies, the drugmaker said Wednesday.

3. American Airlines AAL | Down 1.5%

Shares of American Airlines (AAL) - Get Report dropped after the carrier said it would send as many as 13,000 furlough warnings in the coming months as the pandemic persists.

4. PayPal PYPL | Up 6.7%

Shares of PayPal (PYPL) - Get Report jumped after the digital payments company reported fourth-quarter earnings tripled from a year earlier and topped Wall Street estimates.

5. Apple AAPL | Up 1.8%

Shares of tech giant Apple (AAPL) - Get Report rose as investors were encouraged by the company's reported plans to partner with South Korean automaker Hyundai-Kia to build an Apple Car at a plant in Georgia.