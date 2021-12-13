Skip to main content
December 13, 2021
Did Elon Musk Keep His Promise By Selling Tesla Stock?
Mercedes Recall Cracks Down on Distracted Driving; Tesla Not Yet

Mercedes recently recalled vehicles that enabled users to play games on the dashboard touchscreen while the vehicle is in motion.
Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report may have a decision to make between driver safety and some of the amenities it offers in its electric vehicles. 

Mercedes-Benz  (DMLRY)  is recalling its electric vehicles that enable users to play videogames on the touchscreens while the cars are in motion. 

Tesla vehicles offer the same option, but the Austin company has no plans to change. 

To access the game, a user has to identify as a  passenger in the vehicle, but nothing stops drivers from also playing the game while operating their vehicles. 

The Tesla driver in the video above contacted the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration about the issue. Nhtsa said that it is looking into the matter. 

Tesla did not immediately return a request for comment. 

Meanwhile, Mercedes has issued a recall for four models -- the model year 2021 S580 and the model year 2022 EQS450, EQS 580, and S500.

Some of those vehicles had been programmed with an "incorrect configuration" on the company's back-end server, allowing people in the vehicle to access the car's entertainment options while the car is driving. 

The matter covers only 227 vehicles, but Mercedes says that "if an occupant were to actively select the function or application while the vehicle is driving, then driver distraction might result which could increase the risk of a crash," according to Car and Driver. 

No accidents have been reported since the problem was discovered last month and the company has since updated its network, according to The Hill. 

