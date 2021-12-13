Meme Stocks Slide Amid Mounting Market Uncertainty

A year after surprising investors will their remarkable market comeback, so-called meme stocks have been quickly losing steam in recent weeks.

Companies like GameStop Corp. GME and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. AMC are down 32% and 42% respectively over the past month, as investors move away from riskier assets.

Amid mounting market uncertainty caused by concerns over the new omicron variant and threats of rising inflation and interest rates, many market players are taking flight to less volatile sectors.

Bloomberg says the group of 37 "retail trading favorites" it tracks were down 5.5% on Monday, amid a broader market selloff. It said the index has lost roughly a quarter of its value over the past three weeks, dropping to its lowest level in seven months.

FOMO, or fear of missing out, was a big driver of meme stocks, Mike Bailey, director of research at FBB Capital Partners told Bloomberg.

He said it was this trend that drove retail investors into the meme-stock trade around this time last year, sending stock such as GameStop, AMC Entertainment and others soaring.

“Now reality is sinking in and investor sentiment is shifting to fear and downside risk, rather than greed and upside potential," Bailey said.

GameStop shares have fallen more than 20% since Wednesday after the company reported a wider-than-expected third-quarter loss. AMC Entertainment shares sold off after news late last week that some key executives sold shares.

Still, longer-term meme stock investors that have hung in have done well. GameStop shares are up more than 900% over the past year and AMC Entertainment stock has risen by about 500%.

Some investors are also buying the dip: Bloomberg notes that investors on Fidelity’s platform rushed to buy shares of AMC Entertainment after its 18% drop and GameStop’s 14% loss on Monday.

It said the two stocks were among the five most-bought stocks by Fidelity’s customers, with buy orders far outpacing sell orders.