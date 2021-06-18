TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Gone Fishing? Jim Cramer Says Sit on Your Hands Amid Friday’s Selloff
Gone Fishing? Jim Cramer Says Sit on Your Hands Amid Friday’s Selloff

Meme Stocks Fall: BlackBerry Off 5.9%; Clean Energy Up 5.1%

Gainers trail losers among meme stocks Friday.
Author:
Publish date:

Stocks of companies receiving attention in social media platforms were generally lower Friday. Among notable meme names, three rose while 14 fell.

Clean Energy Fuels  (CLNE) - Get Report shares rose 56.64 cents, or 5.09%, to $11.69. Clean Energy CEO Andrew Littlefair, spoke with TheStreet’s Jim Cramer on Mad Money Thursday, discussing the company’s shift to renewable natural gas, which comes from animal waste. The shift caught the attention of Amazon.com, which has partnered with the company and holds options to take a 20% stake. Read more here in the Mad Money recap.

ContextLogic  (WISH) - Get Report shares rose 27 cents, or 2.4%, to $11.50.

Workhorse Group  (WKHS) - Get Report shares rose 28.99 cents, or 2.01%, to $14.74.

Over on Real Money, Cramer says: "Pull up a chair and let me tell you what drives these insane moves in a way that you can understand them and even profit from them." Read more about why he's behind tech and fintech, and which stocks he thinks are poised for profit.

Among decliners, BlackBerry  (BB) - Get Report shares fell 79.1 cents, or 5.85%, to $12.72. BlackBerry, which once dominated mobile phones (before Apple  (AAPL) - Get Report iPhones came on the scene), saw its shares hit a 9-year high in recent weeks as chat-room players talked up the company. BlackBerry now focuses on cybersecurity offerings.

Cleveland-Cliffs  (CLF) - Get Report shares fell $1.07, or 5.05%, to $20.12. Cramer argued recently that Cleveland-Cliffs is more than just a meme story, as it has moved to a dominant position as a vertically integrated steel producer at a time when industrial production is beginning to shift back to the U.S.

Corsair Gaming  (CRSR) - Get Report shares fell $1.17, or 3.54%, to $31.89.

The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 143.49 points, or 1%, to 14,017.86.

Five meme stocks outperformed the Nasdaq Composite while 13 lagged.

The SoFi Social 50 ETF  (SFYF) - Get Report fell 13.01 cents, or 0.34%, to 38.52.

Wall Street Lead
MARKETS

Dow Ends Down 1.6% as Fed's Bullard Sees First Rate Hike in 2022

Boeing Lead
INVESTING

Boeing's 737 MAX 10, Latest MAX Model, Takes First Test Flight

Lennar Lead
INVESTING

Lennar Upgraded, Target Raised at J.P. Morgan Following Earnings Beat

Amazon Prime Lead
INVESTING

Is Amazon Heading for New Highs?

Cramer Live on 6/10/21
INVESTING

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: FAANG Reinvention, Keeping Powder Dry

French Authorities Suspend AB Science Clinical Trials, Days Before ALS Drug Data Reveal
INVESTING

Geron Skyrockets on Bone Marrow Cancer Treatment Trial

Why Jim Cramer Cut Nvidia's Stock Rating
INVESTING

Nvidia Higher as Price Target Raised to $900 at Bank of America

Adobe Lead
INVESTING

Trading Adobe on Earnings: Can It Hit More All-Time Highs?