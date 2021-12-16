Melania Trump Launches NFT

Now you can own a digital water painting of the first lady’s eyes.

Former First Lady Melania Trump has become the latest celebrity to launch their own NFT.

NFTs are a block chain technology that can be tied to a digital asset. In this case "Melania's Vision," will include a digital painting of Trump's eyes by artist Marc-Antoine Coulon, as well as an audio message urging you to “look forward with inspiration, strength, and courage.”

The non-fungible token is available now through her website until the end of the year for $186, or one SOL, a cryptocurrency.

Trump announced the NFT on Thursday morning with a Tweet stating that the new “venture” will help “our Nation’s children fulfill their own unique American Dream.”

Trump said in a statement that a portion of the sales of the NFT will be "donated to support children in the foster care community,” and “assist children aging out of the foster care system by way of economic empowerment and with expanded access to resources needed to excel in the fields of computer science and technology."

More information about which charities might benefit and how much she will donate have not been revealed. In 2018, she launched the public awareness campaign Be Best, which aimed to curb childhood bullying.

Further NFTS will debut on her website, which uses the Solana blockchain platform and was powered by conservative social media service Parler, which launched this year as an alternative to Twitter.