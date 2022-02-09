Skip to main content
Are Super Bowl Ads Worth the Steep Price Tag?
Are Super Bowl Ads Worth the Steep Price Tag?

Meet Wolfe Research's Quality Stocks List

It's companies with high profitability levels and valuations lower than the S&P 500’s forward price-to-earnings ratio of about 20.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

With bond yields rising and the Federal Reserve poised to raise interest rates, which companies can weather the storm?

Barron’s cites a list of “quality” stocks from Wolfe Research with high profitability levels and valuations lower than the S&P 500’s forward price-to-earnings ratio of about 20.

“These stocks can easily repay their debts and are unlikely to see their valuations get hit as credit spreads widen,” Barron’s says. “Widening spreads” refers to the fact that corporate bond yields are rising faster than Treasury bond yields, which means companies’ borrowing rates are increasing fast.

The Wolfe list includes semiconductor company Qualcomm  (QCOM) - Get Qualcomm Inc Report, drug distributor McKesson  (MCK) - Get McKesson Corporation Report and homebuilder PulteGroup  (PHM) - Get PulteGroup, Inc. Report.

Qualcomm has a net debt-to-EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) ratio of 0.2. Most companies have net debt that tops EBITDA for one year, Barron’s says.

TheStreet Recommends

Qualcomm has a price-earnings ratio of 15.9 based on 2022 earnings and sports free-cash-flow yield of 6%. The S&P 500’s overall free-cash-flow yield is 4.2%, according to Barron’s.

McKesson has a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 1.2 and a P-E ratio of 12. Its free-cash-flow yield is 8%.

PulteGroup has a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 0.2, a P-E ratio of 5.2, and an 11% free-cash-flow yield.

As for Qualcomm, the company’s fiscal first-quarter revenue, reported last week, was “at the high end of management’s guidance, with the firm benefiting from the ongoing ramp of 5G smartphones and broad-based chip demand,” Morningstar analyst Abhinav Davuluri wrote in a commentary.

“Despite the ongoing chip shortage, the firm has been able to secure sufficient supply to achieve significant growth via multi-sourcing initiatives.”

But he said he sees Qualcomm stock as overvalued, with a fair value of $163 and a recent quote of $182.66.

Tags
terms:
InvestingStocks
9 Luxurious Celebrity Homes You Can Own Right Now
REAL ESTATE
COMP

The Ultra-Wealthy Bought More Than $40B Of High-End Real Estate Last Year

Trader New York Stock Exchange Lead
MARKETS

Stock Market Today-2/9: CVS, Chipotle Active; Stocks Power Higher As Earnings Drive Gains

Norwegian Cruise Line Lead
INVESTING
NCLHRCLCCL

Norwegian Changes Its Covid Rules, Could Royal Caribbean and Carnival Follow?

Tritium Lead
INVESTING
GMFSTLA

Tritium Adds EV Charger Plant in U.S. as Biden Pushes Production

Darkened photo of a tall office building with text overlay that reads "What Is Preferred Stock?"
P

What Is Preferred Stock? Definition, Pros & Cons

Trump Picks Wall Street Attorney Jay Clayton for Top SEC Post
INVESTING

SEC Wants Your Hedge Fund, PE Investment to Tell You How Much Its Making

Darkened photo of an old stock certificate for a company called "Duluth Cooperative" with text overlay that reads "What Is Common Stock?"
C

What Is Common Stock? Definition, Advantages & Disadvantages

Bubble
B

What Is a Bubble? Examples, Indicators & Takeaways