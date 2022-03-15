Meet TheStreet Smarts, a New Product to Help Everyone Invest

TheStreet wants everyone to invest wisely. Whether you're new to the market, a seasoned pro, or somewhere in the middle, we want to help you understand how to put your money to work in the stock market in ways that make you feel comfortable.

We know that's different for everyone. Some people have high-risk tolerance while others are very conservative. It's personal, and the sheer amount of information available can lead to paralysis by over-analysis.

TheStreet Smarts changes all that. This new subscription-based product takes all the content across TheStreet's premium services and finds the most important piece of information, explains why it matters, and gives added context.

Think of TheStreet Smarts this way: Our editor, Todd Campbell, reads everything produced by our team of more than 30 stock market and investing experts. Then, he shares the one thing that matters most in an easy-to-understand format. That might be a buy recommendation, some investing advice, analysis about what's happening and why, or a look at different ways you can invest (options, crypto, and more).

TheStreet Smarts Makes Investing Easy

Time is a commodity everyone wishes to have more of, and while TheStreet can’t turn back time, it can help you make the most of the time you have. As part of our mission to provide the best, most actionable investment advice, TheStreet Smarts is a new service that recognizes that most investors don't want to make their portfolio another job.

Think of TheStreet Smarts as a cheat sheet that gives you access to everything our incredibly experienced team of analysts has to offer without requiring you to read it all. That's valuable for people new in the investing game and it's an asset to our Chairman's Club members who get access to our full lineup of analysts and services but may not have time to read everything or even the things they want to read every day.

“Advice is only helpful if you read it or hear it. My goal is to make sure you don’t miss market-moving insights when you need them most,” said TheStreet Smarts Senior Editor Todd Campbell.

Think of Campbell, who teaches a course on the stock market at the University of New Hampshire, as an experienced guide who finds subscribers the best information while also helping them understand it and put it to use. Using lessons he’s learned over 25 years of helping professional mutual- and hedge-fund money managers, Campbell's looking forward to demystifying investing for TheStreet Smarts members.

Who Is TheStreet Smarts For?

Everyone.

And let's face it. While TheStreet’s premium services have helped many people on their investing journeys, there are still many more people like you who could benefit from our analysts’ experience, too.

Perhaps you’re new to investing and don’t know where to start, or you’ve been investing for years, but you can get overwhelmed by all the conflicting opinions.

Maybe you’re a pro, but you simply don’t have the time to commit to reading everything we do. Or maybe you've been waiting to subscribe to one of our services because you wanted to make sure you had the time you needed to get the most out of your membership. Or you’ve been hesitant to make the financial commitment to become a member.

“Our goal is to make it easy for our subscribers to manage their own portfolios with confidence. Most of our products do this by providing as much information as investors could need to manage their money like the pros,' said TheStreet Editor in Chief Sara Silverstein. "This product is unique. It is designed to provide the same level of assurance that you would get from diving into our vast knowledge base each day and identifying the most critical insight to incorporate into your own investment strategy, or to help you start to develop one if you're new or newer to investing.”

Regardless of the reason, we want to help you build wealth over time, and we want TheStreet Smarts to be accessible for everyone. For this reason, we’re launching TheStreet Smarts with special founder pricing. You can get our once-daily commentary for just $59.99 per year.