Meet The New Electric Airstream You Can Drive With A Smartphone

The bells and whistles on the eStream could serve as a guide to the future of the RVs.

What do you get when you mix an EV with an RV? Well, Airstream (THO) - Get Thor Industries, Inc. Report is hoping it might look a little something like the eStream.

The Thor Industries-owned company has revealed more details about its eStream Concept Travel Trailer, an all-electric vehicle blinged out with gadgets on it that envisions an emission-free future for the recreational vehicle market.

The eStream Is Set To Be Solar Powered

The foremost selling point of the eStream is that it will come outfitted with five 180-watt solar panels that are built directly into the roof, instead of being placed on later.

The panels will be connected via chassis to a bank of high-voltage batteries that, per the company, will power the vehicle’s air conditioning, the onboard electric appliances such as the refrigerator and the stove, and the driver-assist motors.

This is more than double the solar capacity of any current Airstream model.

Then, once you’re all-charged up, the eStream can run for up to two weeks on its own, which could make for some epic road trips. You can also export the solar charge to another vehicle or generator.

Airstreams are cultishly beloved for, well, a lot of reasons, but one of the primary ones is a mid-century modern, sleek “silver bullet” design on each model.

That same eye for aesthetics gained an environmentally conscious purpose on the eStream, which has a design that is about 20% more aerodynamic than a traditional Airstream, featuring fewer vents and other air speed-slowing design issues.

The eStream isn’t designed to be driven on its own — but it will come with a pair of electric motors driving its axle, which will make the trailer easier to tow while burning fewer emissions. It will also help the driver navigate uneven terrain, the company said.

The eStream Can Be Driven By Smartphone

The eStream will also feature a number of bells and whistlers that will tech watchers are already heralding.

The most eyebrow raising feature will allow owners to use a signal booster and a wifi hotspot to monitor power, water and waste tanks, and a smartphone app that will upload trip-planning information to the onboard systems. Both are still in development.

Owners can also use a smartphone to drive the trailer around while it’s unhitched, which the company hopes will make it easier to park.

The RV Saw A Pandemic Boom

Like food delivery services and Peloton, the recreational vehicle market boomed during the pandemic, when people wanted to get out of the house while staying as far away from airports and other people as possible.

In 2021, U.S. RV companies saw a 48% increase over 2019 sales and a 19.5% increase over 2020, according to the RV Industry Association.

And while the eStream may end up being the most tech-forward so far, it is by no means the only electric vehicle the RV industry has plans to offer.

Winnebago (WGO) - Get Winnebago Industries, Inc. Report unveiled an electric motorhome dubbed the e-RV last month, Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report is developing an electric version of its popular Transit van and Volkswagen (VLKAF) will release the ID.Buzz, an electric version of its camper van, next year.

Fans Will Need Patience

Still, as exciting as this all is, the company stressed during its debut this week that theStream is still in development. Right now, plans for the product are more of a concept than a ready-to-buy vehicle.

For now, Airstream fans can content themselves with the eye candy of the company's plans for the eStream.

While not all of these features are expected to make it to the final product that will hit the market, at least not initially, but they do serve as a guide for where Airstream wants to take the recreation vehicle.