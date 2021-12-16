Meet the New and Improved Federal Reserve

TheStreet’s James “Rev Shark” Deporre sees a more “hawkish” Federal Reserve rolling down the pike, and the stock market better be ready to account for a more inflation-minded central bank.

“For years the market has counted on a dovish and accommodative Fed, but with inflation now hitting the highest levels in nearly 40 years, Fed Chair Jerome Powell is forced to pivot,” said Deporre in Real Money. “The first step in the pivot was to admit that inflation was not transitory. The second step is to taper off bond buying at a faster pace, and the third step will be to start raising interest rates.”

According to Deporre, the action of the market over the past couple of weeks illustrates the great concern about the Fed that has been building. “The bond market is much calmer, but equities are pricing in a more hawkish Fed."

Even so, “the major indexes and a few big-caps are still covering up the extent of the market pressure that has been occurring,” Rev Shark said.

At the same time, a second issue that may keep the Fed a little less hawkish is that Covid cases are still spiking. (The Fed stated that it’s keeping a close eye on Covid and the Omicron variant and will likely leave some room in its forward inflationary policy to act on any escalation, if necessary.)

“We’re seeing a sharp Covid increase in professional sports, and Cornell University reported more than 900 Covid cases this week,” Deporre said. “The likelihood of more government action that will slow economic activity has been building.”

Overall, traders are mulling over a bear market right now, although the media is still hung up on the indexes which are hiding current market realities. “Many stocks are badly broken already, and charts are largely destroyed,” Deporre added. In the wake of the Fed's latest action "I'll be looking for several very sharp moves as the news is digested.”