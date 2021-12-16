Skip to main content
December 16, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
5 Big Winners When Prices Soar During Inflation
5 Big Winners When Prices Soar During Inflation
Publish date:

Meet the New and Improved Federal Reserve

James 'Rev Shark' Deporre says markets have been anticipating newly hawkish Fed chief.
Author:

TheStreet’s James “Rev Shark” Deporre sees a more “hawkish” Federal Reserve rolling down the pike, and the stock market better be ready to account for a more inflation-minded central bank.

“For years the market has counted on a dovish and accommodative Fed, but with inflation now hitting the highest levels in nearly 40 years, Fed Chair Jerome Powell is forced to pivot,” said Deporre in Real Money. “The first step in the pivot was to admit that inflation was not transitory. The second step is to taper off bond buying at a faster pace, and the third step will be to start raising interest rates.”

According to Deporre, the action of the market over the past couple of weeks illustrates the great concern about the Fed that has been building. “The bond market is much calmer, but equities are pricing in a more hawkish Fed."

Even so, “the major indexes and a few big-caps are still covering up the extent of the market pressure that has been occurring,” Rev Shark said.

TheStreet Recommends

At the same time, a second issue that may keep the Fed a little less hawkish is that Covid cases are still spiking. (The Fed stated that it’s keeping a close eye on Covid and the Omicron variant and will likely leave some room in its forward inflationary policy to act on any escalation, if necessary.)

“We’re seeing a sharp Covid increase in professional sports, and Cornell University reported more than 900 Covid cases this week,” Deporre said. “The likelihood of more government action that will slow economic activity has been building.”

Overall, traders are mulling over a bear market right now, although the media is still hung up on the indexes which are hiding current market realities. “Many stocks are badly broken already, and charts are largely destroyed,” Deporre added. In the wake of the Fed's latest action "I'll be looking for several very sharp moves as the news is digested.”

Get more trading strategies and investing insights from the contributors on Real Money.

2022 Lead
BITCOIN

The Dollar Will Hit Zero With Bitcoin Below $40K In 2022, Crypto CEO Says

Shopify to Acquire 6 River Systems for $450 Million
INVESTING
SHOP

Shopify Upgraded to Outperform at Evercore on Fundamentals

1. AT&amp;T (T)
INVESTING
TDISCA

Did AT&T Stock Just Bottom and Is It a Buy?

Elizabeth Holmes Theranos Lead
INVESTING

What do You Think Theranos Shares are Worth as NFTs?

Federal Judge Declines to Dismiss Insider Trading Charge Against Cooperman
INVESTING
PRMRF

Hedge Fund Icon Cooperman Sees Stocks as Overvalued

Trader New York Stock Exchange Lead
MARKETS
AAPLTDISCA

U.S. Stocks Sink as Omicron Covid Variant Worries Rise

Target to Hire More Than 100,000 Extra Workers for Holiday Season Rush
INVESTING
COSTTGTWMT

How Much Do Target, Walmart, and Other Big Retailers Pay Entry-Level Workers?

FedEx Lead
INVESTING
FEDEX

Here's What to Look For in FedEx's Earnings Post-Bell