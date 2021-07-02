TheStreet home
Meet Helene Meisler, One of Real Money's Best Technicians
Helene Meisler writes a daily technical analysis column and TheStreet Top Stocks. For more information, click here. 

Meisler spent more than a decade on the sell-side as a market technician covering institutional accounts at various investment banks in New York City, including Cowen & Co. and Goldman Sachs. In addition, she worked at Cargill in Minneapolis where she managed equity money for three years.

See Helene's latest stories here. If you don't have a Real Money subscription, sign up here.

Read Helene Meisler's Latest Stories:

Editor's Note. TheStreet's Roland Marconi produced this video.

