August 24, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Jim Cramer Is Watching Commodities Ahead of Powell's Jackson Hole Keynote
Jim Cramer Is Watching Commodities Ahead of Powell's Jackson Hole Keynote
Publish date:

Medtronic Stock Rises on Earnings Beat and Guidance Boost

Medtronic sees a strong recovery in elective procedures after the COVID-19 shutdown.
Author:

Medtronic  (MDT) - Get Report climbed Tuesday after the medical device maker beat Wall Street's first-quarter earnings expectations and raised its full-year guidance, driven by a recovery in elective procedures following the COVID-19 shutdown.

Shares of the Dublin company were up nearly 2% to $131 in premarket trading.

Pfizer, Boeing, Best Buy, Palo Alto Networks: 5 Things You Must Know Tuesday

Medtronic reported net income of $763 million, or 56 cents a share, up from $487 million, or 36 cents a share, a year ago. Adjusted earnings came to $1.41 a share, beating the FactSet consensus of $1.32.

Revenue totaled $7.99 billion, up 22.7% from a year ago and coming in ahead of the FactSet consensus of $7.87 billion.

TheStreet Recommends

The company said that its first-quarter results "reflect a strong recovery from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on elective procedures that the company experienced in 2020." 

During the height of the pandemic, hospitals stopped elective procedures to respond to the flood of COVID-19 patients.

Looking ahead, the company lifted its adjusted guidance range for fiscal 2022 to $5.65 to $5.75 a share from $5.60 to $5.75. Analysts are calling for earnings of $5.69 a share.

"Fiscal 2022 is off to a strong start with our first quarter results coming in ahead of our expectations, reflecting solid execution and continued procedure volume recovery, with most of our businesses at or above pre-COVID levels," said Geoff Martha, Medtronic chairman and CEO, in a statement.

In addition, Martha said, "we drove market share gains across a number of our businesses, including three of our largest: cardiac rhythm management, surgical innovations, and cranial & spinal technologies."

A trader monitors bond prices on trading terminals. Photo: EPA-EFE
INVESTING

Treasury Yields Ease After 2-Year Auction Sees Impressive Foreign Demand

Michael Kors: Don't Catch This Fashion Bug
INVESTING

Capri Holdings Names Ex-Tapestry Executive Schulman CEO in '22

Traders work the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during the IPO of Chinese cosmetics company Yatsen Holding Ltd on November 19. Photo: NYSE via AP
MARKETS

Stocks Rise to Records on Vaccine Approval, Strong Earnings and a Rally in Chinese Tech

Best Buy Lead
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Tuesday: Best Buy, Palo Alto Networks, CrowdStrike

Juno Therapeutics to Resume Drug Study
INVESTING

Bio-Path Jumps as Leukemia Treatment Candidate Moves to Testing

Palo Alto Networks Has a Rip-Your-Face 40% Rally Just Waiting in the Wings
INVESTING

Here’s How Far Palo Alto Networks Stock Can Rally on Earnings

Alibaba Fires Manager Accused Of Rape And Punishes Executives For Mishandling Sexual Assault Complaint Amid Internet Firestorm
INVESTING

Alibaba, JD.com and Other U.S.-Listed China Stocks Bounce Back

McDonald's Lead
INVESTING

McDonald's Names New U.S. Chief Marketing Officer