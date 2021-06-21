Medicinova Jumps on Phase 2 Progress With Alcohol-Abuse Drug

Medicinova's clinical trials found that its ibudilast reduced the odds of heavy drinking over time by 45% relative to a placebo.

MediciNova (MNOV) - Get Report shares leaped on Monday after the biotech reported progress in its Phase 2 trial of ibudilast, which treats alcohol use disorder.

The study evaluated the effect of 14 days of ibudilast on mood, heavy drinking, and neural-reward signals in individuals with the malady. A total of 52 AUD patients enrolled in the trial.

The testing found that ibudilast reduced the odds of heavy drinking over time by 45% relative to placebo.

The La Jolla, Calif., company's shares recently traded at $4.82, up 28%. They had slid 33% in the six months through Friday.

“Our first clinical trial demonstrated that ibudilast significantly reduced basal, daily alcohol craving in AUD patients,” Kazuko Matsuda, a physician who is chief medical officer of MediciNova, said in a statement.

The drug "has demonstrated great potential to reduce the increasing problem of alcohol use disorder.”

Ibudilast didn’t have a significant effect on negative mood, the company said.

