Medallia Shares Slump After Loss Widens, Revenue Beats

Medallia shares slumped on Friday as the enterprise-software company’s fiscal-fourth-quarter loss widened on stronger-than-expected revenue.

Medallia (MDLA) - Get Report shares slumped on Friday as the enterprise-software company’s fiscal-fourth-quarter loss widened on stronger-than-expected revenue.

For the quarter ended Jan. 31, Medallia registered a loss of $48.8 million, or 32 cents a share, widened from $31.9 million, or 25 cents, in the year-earlier quarter.

The adjusted net loss was 1 cent a share in the latest quarter, matching analysts’ expectations, as tabulated by FactSet.

Revenue jumped 16% to $128 million from $110.1 million. The latest figure beat analysts’ forecast of $124.6 million.

Medallia recently traded at $28.36, down 25%. The stock has tumbled 37% over the past month.

For the fiscal 2022 first quarter, Medallia forecast revenue of $126 million to $128 million, compared with analysts’ forecast of $127.6 million.

For the full fiscal year, Medallia projects revenue of $563 million to $567 million, compared with the analyst consensus of $564.3 million.

“During the fourth quarter, we achieved important milestones with quarterly subscription revenue exceeding $100 million and total annual revenue run rate exceeding the $500 million mark,” Chief Executive Leslie Stretch said in a statement.

“We … continue to invest in global sales coverage and product development. Markets are being disrupted by exponential forces putting customers and employees at the center of digital transformation.”

In January, Medallia announced that its Crowdicity crowdsourcing solution offers integration with Slack (WORK) - Get Report, “enabling organizations to capture breakthrough employee ideas from within the messaging and collaboration tool employees are using today.”

Shares of Slack, the San Francisco collaboration platform, recently traded little changed at $39.97.