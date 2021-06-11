Medallia Soars on Report It's Exploring a Sale

Medallia reportedly is attracting the attention of private-equity firms.

Medallia (MDLA) - Get Report was rising following a report that said the enterprise software company is exploring options including a potential sale.

Shares of the San Francisco company were advancing 13.3% to $32.12 on Friday. Trading was halted in the afternoon due to volatility.

Medallia, which has about 2,000 employees, is working with a financial adviser, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Private-equity firms have expressed interest in buying the company, but no final decision has been made and Medallia could opt to remain independent.

Medallia didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

