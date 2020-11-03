TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

McKesson Rises on Second-Quarter Earnings Beat

McKesson shares were higher after the health-care supplier beat Wall Street's second-quarter-earnings forecasts.
Author:
Publish date:

McKesson  (MCK) - Get Report was climbing Tuesday after the health-care supplier beat Wall Street's second-quarter-earnings forecasts.

Shares of the Irving, Texas, company at last check were up 2.2% to $155.41.

For the quarter ended Sept. 30, McKesson reported earnings of $627 million, or $3.54 per share, compared with a loss of $677 million, or $3.99, in the year-earlier period. 

Adjusted earnings came to $4.80 a share, while analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected $3.87.

Revenue totaled $60.8 billion, up 6% from a year and ahead of the FactSet consensus estimate of $59.4 billion. 

The revenue increase was driven by growth in the U.S. pharmaceutical segment, the company said, due in part to higher volumes from retail national account customers.

Revenue in the U.S. pharma segment was $48.1 billion, up 5% from a year earlier.

Second-quarter revenue in the medical-surgical-solutions segment jumped 23% to $2.5 billion, driven by demand for covid-19 tests and personal protective equipment in the primary care and extended care businesses.

McKesson also updated its guidance range for adjusted earnings per share of $16 to $16.50 in 2021, up from a previous range of $14.70 to $15.50.

"Our strong second-quarter earnings results reflect the breadth of McKesson’s differentiated portfolio and further improvement in volumes across the business," Chief Executive Brian Tyler said in a statement. 

"At the same time, we continue to invest into the business to support our long-term growth strategies."

In August, McKesson said it expanded its partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. McKesson backs the U.S. government’s Operation Warp Speed as a centralized distributor of future covid-19 vaccines and ancillary supplies needed to administer vaccinations.

China's Yuan Surges To 17-month High On Joe Biden US Presidential Election Hopes As Donald Trump Loses Ground
MARKETS

Dow Surges More Than 600 Points as America Chooses Its President

Stock Market Lead
INVESTING

Biden or Trump? It Doesn’t Really Matter for Stocks

Video: Jim Cramer on Tax Reform, Costco, Adobe, Oracle and CSX
JIM CRAMER

What Jim Cramer Wants Investors to Know Election Day 2020

Jim Cramer: Bristol-Myers Needs to Slim Down
INVESTING

Bristol-Myers Shares Leap After Positive Data From Late-Stage Psoriasis Drug Trial

PayPal Stock
INVESTING

PayPal Shares Slump After Profit Guidance Clouds Q3 Earnings Beat

Wayfair Sinks on Wider-Than-Expected Third-Quarter Loss
INVESTING

Wayfair Slips Despite Pandemic-Driven Third-Quarter Earnings Boost

3. Cirrus Logic (CRUS)
INVESTING

Cirrus Logic Rises After Earnings Beat Estimates

Jim Cramer: Walmart Has To Give Away Some Goods
INVESTING

Walmart Ditches Robots, Sticks With Humans for Inventory Control