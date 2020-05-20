McKesson Beats Earnings Estimates, But Misses on Guidance

McKesson beats fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and sales expectations, but misses guidance expectations for the full year.

McKesson (MCK) - Get Report beat Wall Street's fiscal fourth-quarter earnings expectations, but the prescription drug distributor missed analysts' full-year guidance partially due to expected headwinds caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Shares of the Irving, Texas-based company were down 2.1% to $141.61 in morning trading Wednesday.

McKesson reported net income of $1.02 billion, or $5.85 a share, compared with a loss of $796 million, or $4.17 a share, a year ago. Adjusted earnings came to $4.27 per share, coming ahead of the FactSet consensus forecast of $4.10.

Revenue totaled $58.54 billion, up 12% from a year ago, and beating FactSet's call for $55.57 billion.

The revenue increase was driven by growth in the U.S. pharmaceutical and specialty solutions segment, McKesson said, largely due to branded pharmaceutical price increases and higher volumes from retail national account customers.

McKesson said that it expects full-year 2021 adjusted earnings of $13.95 to $14.75 per share, "which reflects anticipated headwinds in fiscal 2021 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic."

The guidance came in below FactSet's consensus of $15.42. The company said it expects 2021 revenue growth of 2% to 4%. FactSet is calling for revenue of $234.6 billion.

"Despite the uncertainties in the near-term macro environment, we remain confident in the resiliency of our business model and committed to creating long-term shareholder value," CEO Brian Tyler said in a statement.

During fiscal 2020, Tyler said, "we achieved adjusted operating profit growth in all three operating segments, generated $3.9 billion of free cash flow, and successfully completed the exit of our investment in Change Healthcare."

Full year revenue rose 9% to $183.3 billion.

The company said for the full year it returned $2.2 billion of cash to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends.