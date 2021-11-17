McDonald's Launches McDelivery Via DoorDash, Uber Eats

Customers will be able to get McDonald's delivered through the app.

McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation (MCD) Report announced its revamped delivery service McDelivery as part of strategic partnerships with with DoorDash DASH and Uber Eats (UBER) - Get Uber Technologies, Inc. Report.

Customers will be able to order directly through the McDonald's app as the company says the move is a key driver for its growth strategy through the providers' "while label" services.

Two weeks ago, McDonald's executives announced that they were renegotiating the fast food giant's deals with its delivery providers, suggesting they would seek better terms.

In late October, McDonalds reported earnings of $2.86 per share in the September quarter, up 42.2% from the same period last year and 40 cents ahead of the Street consensus forecast.

Group revenues rose 14.4% to $6.2 billion topping analysts' estimates of $5.42 billion.

"Our third quarter results are a testament to our unparalleled scale and agility," said CEO Chris Kempczinski. "Our global comparable sales increased 10% over 2019, which was delivered across an omnichannel experience that is focused on meeting the needs of our customers.