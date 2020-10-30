McDonald’s Will Bring Back McRib Sandwich in December

McDonald’s will bring back its McRib sandwich nationwide in December for the first time since 2012.

McDonald’s (MCD) - Get Report said on Friday that starting Dec. 2, it will bring back the McRib sandwich nationwide, the company said in a statement.

The limited-time pork sandwich was brought back to 10,000 McDonald’s restaurants in the U.S. last year, according to CNBC.

But it has been hard to find, so the fast-food giant launched a locator app to help customers find it across restaurants.

The Chicago company, the world’s largest fast-food chain, said that the offering is available in Germany year-round.

“The McRib has been a beloved menu item at McDonald's since its inception nearly 40 years ago," the company's vice president of menu innovation, Linda VanGosen, said in a statement.

The McRib was first made and launched nationwide in 1982. The sandwich was last available nationally in the U.S. in 2012.

Earlier this month, the company reported that its U.S. comparable-store sales rose 4.6% in the third quarter, while its global comparable sales slid 2.2%.

The company also raised its dividend 3% to $1.29 a share from $1.25, payable Dec. 15 to holders of record Dec. 1.

In the U.S, sales benefited from “strong average check growth from larger group orders as well as strong performance at the dinner daypart,” McDonald’s said in a statement.

McDonald’s also said this month that it will add three new sweet dishes to its popular breakfast menu and bakery offerings in coming weeks.

From Oct. 28 customers can order a new apple fritter, blueberry muffin or cinnamon roll at breakfast or later in the day at participating restaurants across the country.

McDonald’s U.S. serves around 25 million customers every day in its 14,000 U.S. restaurants.