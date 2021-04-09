McDonald's Plans to Shutter Hundreds of Outlets in Walmart Stores

McDonald's is set to close hundreds of locations in Walmart stores in 2021 as the fast-food giant finds its drive-through locations more profitable.

McDonald's (MCD) - Get Report plans to close hundreds of its outlets in Walmart (WMT) - Get Report stores by the end of the summer, media reports say.

By that time the Chicago fast-food icon will have about 150 locations within the Bentonville, Ark., retailing behemoth's U.S. stores.

That's down from 500 at the start of the year and from an overall peak of about 1,000, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Stand-alone McDonald's locations with drive-throughs proved far more profitable, even before the pandemic, a former McDonald's executive told Dow Jones.

The executive said that a third of the sales from Walmart-sited McDonald’s restaurants came from Walmart employees, with many patrons coming only to load “up on refills and condiments, diluting margins.”

Walmart shoppers were accustomed to putting in orders online for pickup or not lingering after their shopping trips, another person familiar with the situation told Dow Jones.

These shopping habits were made worse by the pandemic.

Walmart is now looking into other restaurant options “that don't rely solely on store traffic,” others familiar with the situation told Dow Jones.

These include Hissho Sushi and Domino's (DPZ) - Get Report as well as so-called ghost kitchens.

Hissho Sushi is one of the “largest wholesale sushi vendors” in the country and “added a restaurant location inside an Arkansas Walmart last year,” a Hissho spokeswoman told Dow Jones.

Walmart is also looking to open “several ghost kitchens locations in stores,” which enable “guests to order food from multiple restaurant brands at once, cooked in a central kitchen.”

Domino's "approached Walmart several years ago about opening locations in its stores [and] now has 30 stores inside of Walmart locations,” Dow Jones said.

At last check McDonald's shares were trading 0.4% lower at $229.42. Walmart was off 0.4% at $139.10.