McDonald's Calls Out Chick-fil-A With its Latest Menu Addition

Any fan of fast-food knows there are three categories on the menu at every drive-through.

There are so-so items, good items, and items so crave-worthy that they wield the power to force you to put on pants and go seek them out at an ungodly hour of the night.

It's easy to create the former two, but a great deal more challenging to create the latter. But most chain has managed to do so over time, eventually finding their sweet spots.

McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report fries are famously golden and perfect, Burger King (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc Report has the market cornered on that flame-grilled Whopper flavor.

One simply cannot leave Taco Bell (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report without a Mexican Pizza (well, you can at the moment, but luckily that problem is soon to be solved).

While it's debatable which of Chick-fil-A's menu items are the most adored, many would say its French fries are the apex of perfection. Since waffle fries are not easily found at most fast food chains, it also stands out against the legion of other fry options out there.

But every great business strategy is likely to be copied if it bringing success to its originator, and now, Chick-fil-A is no longer the only place you can go for that tantalizing crispy fry fix.

Wait, McDonald's is Serving Up What?

Shutterstock

McDonald's has announced a limited run of waffle fries via its McDonald's Canada Twitter account, resulting in a wave of fan enthusiasm in its mentions.

The fries are 390 calories for a small serving according to the McDonald's Canada website, and are available at Canadian McDonald's locations as of April 19.

The company did not specify how long the promotion would run for.

The last time McDonald's offered these fries was in 2016 for a seasonal promotion.

Unfortunately, they were also only for the Canadian market during that time, leading one to wonder why the company wouldn't try them in other markets.

Why Wouldn't McDonald's Bring These To Other Markets?

It's great to know that you can order waffle fries next time you swing through Toronto and dump your favorite poutine on top and all.

But it begs the question, why this is an addition to Canada's menus only?



Many of McDonald's decisions on what to serve in different markets make perfect sense.

Serving a burger on buns made of rice or flavoring items with soy sauce appeals to a Japanese audience in a way it never could in America.

Similarly, a cilantro sundae would send most of us running for the hills, but in China it was considered a desirable dessert when McDonald's launched it there.

But waffle fries are a universally loved food item with no cultural influence beyond their Belgian roots. And considering people's love of Chick-fil-A's waffle fries, bringing a similar product to the U.S. could give McDonald's an edge against the famously wholesome chicken chain.

TheStreet has reached out to McDonald's for comment.