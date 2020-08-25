McDonald's Unveils First Variation of McNuggets - Spicy Ones

McDonald's introduced spicy chicken McNuggets, the first variation of the stalwart product since it hit the chain’s menus in 1983.

McDonald’s (MCD) - Get Report Tuesday unveiled spicy chicken McNuggets, the first variation of its stalwart product since it hit the chain’s menus in 1983.

The spicy McNuggets will be available in U.S. restaurants for a limited time starting Sept. 16, McDonald’s said in a news release. They will be accompanied by a new hot sauce.

“Breaded with a sizzling tempura coating made of both cayenne and chili peppers, these [are] craveable, dippable and downright delicious spicy chicken McNuggets,” the company said. “Our customers have been asking for spicy McNuggets for some time now.”

As for the sauce, “for those who care to dial up the heat, we’ve crafted our new mighty hot sauce, boasting a powerful blend of crushed red peppers and spicy chilis,” McDonald’s said.

“The new dipping sauce is both our first new sauce innovation since 2017 and the hottest one available at McDonald’s.”

To complement the heat of the nuggets, “we’re introducing the new Chips Ahoy! McFlurry, … featuring vanilla soft-serve, caramel topping and Chips Ahoy! cookie pieces blended throughout,” the company said.

Morningstar analyst R.J. Hottovy has largely positive views about McDonald’s.

“Although it faces increased competition, an uneven macro environment, evolving consumer views about menu composition and in-restaurant experience, and pandemic-related changes in consumer behavior, we believe it possesses a wide economic moat,’ he wrote in a commentary Aug. 11.

Hottovy puts fair value for the stock at $215.

The shares recently traded little changed at $212.50. McDonald’s has climbed 8% so far this year, topping the S&P 500 at 6%.