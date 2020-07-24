McDonald's Requires Face Covers, Delays Reopening Dining Areas

McDonald's will require all customers to wear masks, and it delayed reopening its dining areas for another 30 days.

McDonald's (MCD) - Get Report starting Aug. 1 will require all customers to wear face covering upon entry, becoming the latest big business to use the mandate to help protect staff and customers from the coronavirus.

McDonald's also said that it would delay the opening of additional dining rooms for at least another 30 days. The coronavirus has resurged in a number of regions of the U.S., particularly in the South.

Employees will receive training to address customers violating the policy "in a friendly and positive way," the Chicago burger giant said.

"While nearly 82% of our restaurants are in states or localities that require facial coverings for both crew and customers today, it’s important we protect the safety of all employees and customers," McDonald's said.

The company also said that it was working on adding protective panels at its stores to help prevent the spread of coronavirus between customers and workers.

"These conditions-based solutions are designed to safely allow owner/operators to increase order taking and seating capacity, as well as staffing levels, while continuing to meet social-distancing guidelines," McDonald's said.

Over the past couple of weeks, big retailers like Walmart (WMT) - Get Report, Target (TGT) - Get Report and CVS Health (CVS) - Get Report have made wearing masks a requirement in all their stores, as opposed to just in states and counties where governments have ordered people to wear them.

Retailers are taking stricter measures after the U.S. earlier this month reported its second-highest single-day total of new cases, with more than 67,300.

States and towns have had differing approaches to curtailing the pandemic. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) is blocking any city or county in the state from requiring face masks, instead insisting that compliance be voluntary.

At last check McDonald's shares were 0.5% higher at $198.50.