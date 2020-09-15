McDonald's to Launch Spicy McNuggets With  Deals

McDonald's is set to launch its new Spicy Chicken Nuggets on Wednesday, with a splashy promotion.

Fast-food giant McDonald's (MCD) - Get Report is set to launch its new Spicy Chicken McNuggets, a hot spin on the classic dish, on Wednesday and it's going all out to promote it.

At last check shares of the fast-food giant were up 0.9% to $222.45.

Spicy Chicken McNuggets, the first tweak to the traditional recipe since 1983, will be offered to customers in a buy-one-get-one-free deal.

On just Sept. 16 a customer who orders the six-piece new spicy nuggets on its app also gets a free order of either spicy or classic chicken nuggets.

Users of Uber Eats who order from McDonald's can get 10 free Spicy Chicken McNuggets between Sept. 22 – Sept. 28 with a minimum purchase of $20.

The Chicago company first unveiled these spicy nuggets on Aug. 25.

The nuggets are breaded with a tempura coating made of both cayenne and chili peppers and are accompanied by a new hot sauce.

Two weeks back rival Wendy's (WEN) - Get Report launched its new Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger.

On Sept. 1 more than 50 black former McDonald's franchisees sued the fast-food giant, alleging that it steered them to less profitable restaurant locations while failing to support their business.

McDonald’s has denied the allegations of discrimination against franchisees and said they didn’t reflect the company’s work as a partner in the small-business community.

The Chicago company has been investigating former CEO Steve Easterbrook’s conduct to check if he also covered up improprieties by other employees alongside allegations of potential misconduct within the human resources department, The Wall Street Journal reported.