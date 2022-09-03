McDonald's Teases That Beloved Menu Item May Be Coming Back

The fast-food chain is either trolling its fans or getting them ready for a huge menu return.

In late August, social media filled with rumors that McDonald's (MCD) would bring back all-day breakfast. That's something customers clamor for, but franchisees hate because it adds significant complication to the chain's kitchens. If you sell breakfast all day -- even a limited selection -- you have to find space on the grill for eggs and sausage patties, alongside burgers and grilled chicken.

The chain was quick to make it clear that the viral Tweet which made the breakfast claim actually showed a press release from 2015 when all-day breakfast first got added to the menu. McDonald's knew it wasn't going to give its customers what they wanted because franchisees did not want to make it happen, so it shot the rumor down quickly.

That makes it extra curious that the company has used its Twitter account to mention a past product that many customers would like to see back on the menu. In fact, back in April, the chain asked its Twitter followers which menu items it should bring back and, while there were lots of responses, one past menu item (which is still served in other parts of the world) was a clear favorite.

Now, McDonald's has fueled fans' hopes by mentioning that fan favorite product line in a new Tweet.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

McDonald's Raises Fans Hopes

McDonald's has been pretty measured and careful with its Twitter posts. Yes, it might make a nostalgic post about its legendary playground areas or jokes involving some of its classic characters, but it has never teased its followers about a menu item that might return. Now, the chain has either done exactly that, or it's trolling its biggest fans.

Snack Wraps launched in 2006 creating a new category for the chain. Just like the name states, these were actual snacks -- a tortilla filled with a Chicken Select (a piece of fried chicken), lettuce, cheese, and ranch sauce. You could eat a few as a meal, but the Snack Wrap was positioned to be a late afternoon pick-me-up that at 330 calories wasn't too heavy, but was also filling.

Grilled chicken was added as an option in 2006 and other Snack Wrap variations made their way to the menu at various times. That included beef versions and one that was a take on the classic Big Mac.

The Snack Wraps had a long run but were ultimately discontinued in 2016 because they took too long to make.

Snack Wraps, however, at least one version of the popular line, have remained on the menu in Canada. That has kept up interest in the line and, now, McDonald's appears to be if not teasing a comeback, at least trying to see exactly how interested in a return its fans are.

McDonald's Has to Serve Two Audiences

Snack Wraps are also on the menu in England where you can also get a breakfast Snack Wrap. McDonald's has focused on keeping its kitchen operations efficient. That's something that grew out of the pandemic where all orders were drive-through or delivery and that's what led to the demise of all-day breakfast.

It's possible, however, that the chain can use listening to its franchisees on all-day breakfast as a way to get them to put Snack Wraps back on the menu (perhaps as a limited-time offer). The chain could also use its social media posts -- and the thousands of responses they have gotten about the Snack Wrap -- as proof of demand.

As a franchised business, McDonald's management has to serve two constituencies, customers and franchise owners. It can't always give its customers what they want because it has to balance the needs of its franchisees who push back on anything that adds to labor costs or delivers a low margin.

Snack Wraps seem like a nice compromise. It's something customers really want that may not be the fastest item to make, but they're not anywhere near as complicated as balancing breakfast and lunch orders at the same time.