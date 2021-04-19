K-Pop Band BTS Teams Up With McDonald's on New Meal

The BTS meal at McDonald's consists of a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium fries, medium Coke as well as sweet chili and Cajun dipping sauces

McDonald's (MCD) - Get Report was singing a happy tune Monday after the fast-food icon said it would be teaming up with the South Korean music group BTS on a new meal.

Shares were down about 1% to $231.09 at the last check.

The Grammy-nominated band's meal will launch starting next month in nearly 50 countries, including South Korea, McDonald's said. The meal will be available in the U.S. from May 26.

The BTS meal consists of a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium fries, medium Coke as well as sweet chili and Cajun dipping sauces inspired by recipes from McDonald’s South Korea.

McDonald’s has been using its Famous Orders promotions to reintroduce consumers to its core menu items.

The BTS deals follow similar U.S.-only agreements with singers J Balvin and Travis Scott, which the company said raised sales in the latter half of last year.

Scott's order proved to be so popular that it resulted in shortages of Quarter Pounders in some McDonald's locations.

Company executives told investors that the company hit multiple records across its social media accounts when the collaboration was announced, according to CNBC.

McDonald's reported weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings in January as softer international sales offset solid improvements in U.S. store traffic.

The company is looking to get customers back into restaurants through promotional campaigns.

BTS claimed seven of the spots inside the top 10 on the World Albums chart, dominating 70% of the spaces inside the uppermost tier, Forbes reported last week. The seven-member boy band, also known as the Bangtan Boys, is one of the most followed bands on Twitter with over 34 million followers.

Some of the boy band's top hits include "Boy with Luv," "Fake Love," and "Life Goes On." BTS’ record company Big Hit Entertainment went public on the Korea Exchange this past October.

McDonald's is scheduled to report earnings on April 29.