McDonald's Shamrock McFlurry Makes McComeback

Mickey D's is bringing back the Shamrock McFlurry. It's also again offering the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry, a flavor combination that's 'mint' to be.

It may not be a pot of gold at the end of a rainbow, but McDonald's (MCD) - Get Report fans might feel their luck is changing after the Chicago fast-food giant said on Tuesday that its Shamrock Shake will return this year.

The company's legendary shake and the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry will available starting Feb. 15 for a limited time at participating U.S. restaurants.

"For more than 50 years, fans have eagerly awaited the annual return of the Shamrock Shake, counting on the arrival of Shamrock Shake Season to mark the unofficial start to spring," Chad Schafer, McDonald's senior director of culinary, said in a statement.

"And we heard they especially enjoyed getting a taste of the one-and-only Shamrock flavor in a new way last year with the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry."

The Shamrock features vanilla soft serve and blended Shamrock Shake flavor and is finished with a whipped topping.

The Shamrock Shake was created in 1967 by Hal Rosen, a Connecticut McDonald's owner-operator. He invented the shake to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. It debuted in select locations across the U.S. in 1970.

Sales from the shake helped build the first Ronald McDonald House in Philadelphia in 1974, McDonald's said. The charitable program enables parents to stay close to their sick children while the kids are treated in locations remote from their homes.

For a limited time in 1980, McDonald's introduced the Shamrock Sundae, which consisted of vanilla soft serve topped with a mint-green Shamrock syrup.

On St. Patrick’s Day in 2010, the World's Largest Shamrock Shake, which was 24 feet tall, was “poured” into the Chicago River in honor of a $10,000 donation to develop a new Ronald McDonald House house in the city’s Streeterville neighborhood.

The shake went nationwide for the first time in 2012.

McDonald's shares at last check were up 1.9% to $211.85.