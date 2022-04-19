McDonald's Newest Sandwich is a Stoner's Daydream

With the cannabis market thriving publicly like never before, this year's 4/20 is looking like a solid gold opportunity for business owners that cater to those in search of all things green.

But of course, after said product is imbibed, many are looking for the next thing on their minds: Food.

Some businesses have decided to embrace this approach to draw in customers, such as Wingstop WING. The chain recently announced a special flavor called Blazed & Glazed, which will be offered at its locations between April 18 and April 22.

While THC-free, the flavor is made with hemp seeds, terpenes, strawberry, and cayenne pepper.

"Some of our biggest fans aren't just pairing their favorite wings with seasoned fries," Marisa Carona, Wingstop's chief growth officer, said in a statement.

While Wingstop's promotion is sure to draw in a knowing giggle from some of its customers, other brands prefer a more tongue-in-cheek approach, simply debuting new items that are particularly eye-catching.

Because if there's any good time to whip out the most insane fast-food creation that the R&D department could come up with, this is that day.

McDonald's Bid For 4/20 Supremacy

McDonald's Japan

So let's say you start out with a golden-fried chicken patty flavored with ginger and soy sauce. Then, you add a creamy tartar sauce and crispy cabbage.

Finally, you sandwich the whole thing between two "buns" made of white rice and perfectly grilled to be crispy on the outside and chewy on the inside.

That's what you'll get when you order the Rice Chicken Tatsuta, a wildly innovative new sandwich debuting at McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report Japan locations on April 20 at 5 p.m.

There's also an alternate version called the Miyazaki Specialty Chicken, which adds a mysterious sauce called "Southern Barbarian sauce" to the mix, which is made with black rice vinegar.

The original version will retail for 440 yen ($3.42 U.S.), while the Miyazaki Specialty sells for 470 yen ($3.66). Both can be packaged with fries and a drink and sold as a meal as well.

While the idea of a bun made of rice might seem pretty out there at first, it's not that far off from the ramen burger, which exploded in popularity in 2013 after Japanese chef Keizo Shimamoto debuted them in Brooklyn.

McDonald's Innovates in Markets That Welcome It

McDonald's is known for it's all-American staples in the states, and those recipes have varied very little since they hit the menu in the '60s.

It's clearly a profitable approach for that audience, but outside the states, consumers are more open to try unusual new culinary inventions.

McDonald's recently debuted the Arrabbiatta Ricotta Chicken Burger in South Korea, which is a mishmash of Italian and Korean flavors. And McDonald's Japan features unusual desserts like Pistachio and Salted Butter Macarons.

And while the chain's performance in Japan hasn't skyrocketed since 2017, it has stayed in the green with moderate improvements over the last few years.

So while Americans may not be ready for rice burger buns just yet, those with a more adventurous palette (not to mention 4/20 cravings) may want to add a McDonald's stop to their next international travel itinerary.