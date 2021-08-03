TheStreet home
McDonald's Loyalty Program: Everything We Know So Far
Publish date:

McDonald's and FaZe Clan Partner to Promote FaZe With Videos

FaZe formed a partnership with McDonald's, 'anchored by a series of dynamic content activations centered around diversity and inclusion.'
Author:

McDonald’s MCD is partnering with videogame organization FaZe Clan to promote FaZe Clan creators in videos.

“The partnership was announced in typical FaZe fashion with a high-energy content piece starring FaZe Rug, FaZe Adapt, FaZe Swagg, and Nuke Squad gaming in a McDonald’s restaurant, showcasing why gaming and McDonald’s menu items go hand in hand,” FaZe Clan said.

“The partnership is anchored by a series of dynamic content activations that are centered around diversity and inclusion, from capturing the diverse stories of FaZe Clan members and challenges in the growing gaming industry, to showcasing underserved and underrepresented youth who are rock stars in their own right,” the company said.

The partnership is designed to highlight how diversity has evolved within the gaming industry "and the work FaZe Clan and McDonald’s are doing to make a lasting impact,” FaZe Clan said.

McDonald’s shares recently traded at $236.38, down 1.6%. They have gained 13% over the past six months.

Last week, McDonald's posted stronger-than-expected second quarter earnings, thanks in part to a solid rebound in U.S. sales. That came as restaurants around the country returned to full service.

But Chief Executive Chris Kempczinski said staffing challenges remain elevated while noting that he expected "pandemic-related stops and starts" in key markets around the world. 

