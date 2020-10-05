McDonald's and Music: Rapper J Balvin Meal on the Menu

McDonald's, continuing its music marketing, will serve rapper J Balvin's go-to meal to its customers starting Monday.

McDonald's (MCD) - Get Report again turns to music with its marketing, introducing a meal in collaboration with the Colombian reggaeton singer J Balvin.

The Chicago fast-food giant will offer a J Balvin Meal, including a Big Mac sandwich, medium fries, ketchup and an Oreo (MDLZ) - Get Report McFlurry.

Participating restaurants will offer the deal for almost a month starting Monday.

The J Balvin Meal is available in restaurants, for carry-out, drive-through and delivery or through the McDonald’s App. Customers who buy the meal on the app get the Oreo dessert for free.

“He’s always been a regular at McDonald’s restaurants during his concert tours, and now we’re excited to bring his go-to order to our menus across the U.S," said McDonald’s U.S. chief marketing officer, Morgan Flatley, in a statement.

A few weeks back McDonald's reportedly ran out of burgers due to massive demand for the prominent rapper Travis Scott's meal.

The Travis Scott meal included a Quarter Pounder with cheese, bacon and lettuce, a medium order of french fries, with BBQ sauce and a Sprite.

With that collaboration, Scott became the first celebrity to be featured on the McDonald’s menu since 1992. Balvin is the second.

Basketball legend Michael Jordan appeared on its menu in 1992.

On Sept. 16, McDonald's launched its new Spicy Chicken McNuggets, a hot spin on the classic dish, the first tweak to the traditional recipe since 1983.

Shares of McDonald's at last check were up 1.2% to $225.40. The stock is up 79% since it bounced off its 52-week low above $124 in mid-March, early in the pandemic.