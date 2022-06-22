McDonald's Menu's Newest Sandwiches Are Surprisingly Different

In some ways, McDonald's has never been quite this adventurous.

If you're the type of person who prefers a classic cheeseburger, fries, and a soda when you have a craving for a satisfying fast-food lunch, you're probably a McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report fan.

The chain has long cultivated its all-American image to great success, catering to folks who enjoy the simple pleasures of such meals.

While McDonald's continues to innovate along with the rest of the fast-food industry, a tactic that seems necessary to ongoing success, the way it's done so has been moderate in comparison to its competitors.

Take Restaurant Brand International's (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc. Report Burger King, for instance, which stays somewhat tame in the U.S. but goes absolutely wild in the international market, slinging everything from mangos to ice cream atop its flame-grilled Whoppers.

However, McDonald's seemingly traditional approach differs quite a bit depending on where you go to eat its food. And with this newest collection of sandwiches, the chain proves that it's every bit as innovative as its competitors when the situation calls for it.

McDonald's Japan

What Are The New Sandwiches at McDonald's?

If you're a McDonald's classic type that has been ordering the Big Mac for the past 30 years every time you drive through to pick up a meal, these new sandwiches debuting at the chain's Japanese locations may just rattle your delicate sensibilities.

Firstly, the "buns" are not typical buns made of bread at all, but rice patties grilled into the shape of a bun. And not just any rice, either. The rice used is known as Koshihikari, a famous staple in Japan known for its plump grains and delicious flavor.

Then you have the meats, which are definitely not your standard beefy fare. You can choose from a fried chicken patty topped with a piece of garlic-infused bacon, a fried shrimp patty, or a pork teriyaki patty.

Finally, each sandwich has a unique sauce. The chicken one has a mayo-based sauce flavored with soy sauce, garlic, and chili pepper, while the shrimp option has a red pepper and garlic sauce. The pork teriyaki one, as you may have guessed, comes with teriyaki sauce.

Another unusual thing about these new McDonald's menu items is that you can only buy them at night. They're called the Night Mac collection and won't be sold at McDonald's locations until 5 pm each day. If you go to a 24-hour restaurant, you can order one up until 4:59 a.m., which ought to come in handy if sleep is evading you.

The commercial for the Night Mac collection is pretty amusing as well, as it portrays a vampire stumbling out of its coffin and posing as a McDonald's employee to get access to the sandwich.

These fancy new sandwiches go on sale starting June 29 and prices range from 430 yen ($3.16 U.S.) to 740 yen ($5.44 U.S.). Surprisingly, there's no indication that these new sandwiches are a limited edition item, so for now you can get them anytime (as long as it's after 5 pm EST and you're not a vampire, apparently).