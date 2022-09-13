Skip to main content
A Railroad Strike Could Put Even More Strain On Supply Chain Woes
A Railroad Strike Could Put Even More Strain On Supply Chain Woes

McDonald’s Menu Brings Back a Fan Favorite

The creator of the Big Mac and home of Grimace has stepped up its new menu offerings for the fall.

After a summer in which McDonald's offered a confusing digital summer camp, a promotion that contained no actual new menu items, the fast-food giant owes its fans. 

The company hasn't tweaked its menu or used real limited-time offers nearly as often as its rivals. Instead, it has used a mix of menu hacks, where it puts fan-ordered combinations on the menu -- but not really, since customers still had to make the combos themselves. 

The entire “Camp McDonald’s” experience followed the company’s recent trend of not making changes to its menu and using celebrities to distract from that non-effort.

Of course, BTS fans may disagree, but knowing what the K-Pop likes to order and being able to order it by name is not really the same as the chain adding a new burger or bringing back Spicy Chicken McNuggets.

Fortunately, for the fall McDonald's seems willing to go beyond special promotions that mostly involve virtual concerts and glorified coupons. It has already added one new item to its menu, and another popular one appears ready to return.

McDonald's Cheese Danish Lead JS 090622

McDonald’s Adds an Item to Its Menu ...

Thankfully, McDonald’s has avoided being completely on trend and adding a Pumpkin Spice Big Mac. Yes, it will add the now clichéd fall flavor to its McCafe Menu, but that’s sort of expected and not in any way an innovation.

McDonald’s has, however, made a fall menu change that’s a nod to its popular, but likely never-coming-back, All-Day Breakfast. 

On Sept. 14 it will begin selling a Cheese danish. The pastry has a cream-cheese filling and a vanilla-cream drizzle.

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

"The Cheese danish, which is a fresh take on a pastry McDonald's first offered in the '80s, joins an all-star roster of McCafé breakfast items including the apple fritter, blueberry muffin, and cinnamon roll," the company said in a news release.

...and Brings Back a Fan Favorite

McDonald's has a relatively limited dessert menu, consisting of its McFlurry ice creams, various other ice cream treats, cookies, and its famed apple pie. 

And while some fans remain angry that the chain now bakes, rather than fries, its pies -- those people truly carry a real grudge, since that change was made in 1992 -- it's a big deal when the company adds a new pie flavor.

Now, according to social media posts, as first reported by Chew Boom, the chain has done exactly that. 

"The pumpkin and creme pie features a sugar-coated baked turnover-style crust with a pumpkin pie filling on one side and a creme filling on the other," the website reported. 

The fan-favorite treat is generally made available during fall at select locations on an opt-in basis, while supplies last." 

While rivals like Yum! Brands'  (YUM) Taco Bell and Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) Burger King seemingly have a bold new menu item every week, McDonald's has opted for a very measured approach. 

You might see a Halloween Whopper from Burger King or some sort of Mexican spin on Thanksgiving from Taco Bell (the Turkey and Gravy Chalupa needs to happen). But the Golden Arches will play things very straight.

That doesn't mean it won't make an innovative menu addition this fall, but it's likely going to be a conservative one compared with its rivals' offerings. 

 

Mirror Peloton Lead
MARKETS
PTON

Peloton Stock Slides As Co-Founders Depart Amid Turnaround Effort

By Martin Baccardax
starbucks drive thru sh
MARKETS
SBUX

Starbucks Stock Active Ahead of New CEO Narasimhan's First Investor Day

By Martin Baccardax
Cerner Oracle Lead
MARKETS
ORCLCERN

Oracle Stock Holds Firm As Cerner Lifts Q1 Cloud Sales, Adds To Solid 2023 Outlook

By Martin Baccardax
Kansas City Southern Railway Lead
INVESTING
CSXUNPBRK.A

A Potential Railway Strike Is Already Slamming the Economy

By M. Corey Goldman
submini-hero-white-2
PERSONAL FINANCE
SONO

Sonos Makes the Sub Mini Official

By Jacob Krol
CPI Consumer Price Index Cashier Lead
INVESTING
AWK

Listen In as Our Portfolio Managers Discuss CPI, Options Expiration and Other Key Market Movers

By Chris Versace and Bob Lang
People walk past the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street. The benchmark S&P 500 Index rose to an all-time high on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
MARKETS
^INDU^IN^COMPX

Stocks Push Gains, Inflation, Peloton, Oracle And Starbucks In Focus - Five Things To Know

By Martin Baccardax
18 tractor supply ohio Eric Glenn : Shutterstock
INVESTING
TSCO

Animal Lovers Are Going to Love This From Tractor Supply

By Sarah Jean Callahan