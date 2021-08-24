August 24, 2021
What Alibaba, Best Buy Stocks Tell Jim Cramer About Markets Tuesday
McDonald's Names New U.S. Chief Marketing Officer

McDonald's hires a Petco executive as its U.S. chief marketing officer.
McDonald's  (MCD) - Get Report on Tuesday named a Petco Health and Wellness  (WOOF) - Get Report executive as the fast food giant's new U.S. chief marketing officer.

Shares of the Chicago fast-food giant were off slightly to $238.88 on Tuesday.

Stocks Rise to Record Highs on Vaccine Approval and as Chinese Tech Stocks Rally

Tariq Hassan, currently marketing chief at Petco, has been named chief marketing and digital customer experience officer. 

He replaces Morgan Flatley, who is being promoted to global chief marketing officer. Flatley has been with McDonald’s since 2017 and oversaw the company's recent collaboration with South Korean boy band BTS.

Hassan will work to improve the customer experience as consumers look to move easily between eating on-site, using drive-throughs and ordering delivery, Joe Erlinger, president of McDonald's USA, told employees and
franchisees in a note, according to The Wall Street Journal.

In addition, Alistair Macrow, global marketing chief, will become CEO for the U.K. & Ireland, effective Nov. 1.

Paul Pomroy, CEO of McDonald’s in the U.K. and Ireland, will be named corporate senior vice president, international operated markets.

"Today’s announcement reflects our commitment to developing a pipeline of customer-focused leaders who are making sure the McDonald’s brand doesn’t just remain relevant for this generation, but for the next,” CEO Chris Kempczinski wrote in a post on LinkedIn.

McDonald's posted stronger-than-expected second-quarter earnings last month thanks in part to a solid rebound in U.S. sales.

Meanwhile, McDonald's has been forced to stop selling milkshakes and bottled drinks at nearly 1,300 restaurants in the United Kingdom due to Brexit-related staff shortages and supply chain delays caused by the pandemic, CNN reported.

