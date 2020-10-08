McDonald's U.S. Third-Quarter Sales Rise, Fast-Food Giant Lifts Dividend - TheStreet
TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

McDonald's U.S. Third-Quarter Sales Rise, Fast-Food Giant Lifts Dividend

McDonald's U.S. comparable-store sales rise 4.6% in the third quarter, while its global comparable sales slid 2.2%.
Author:
Publish date:

McDonald’s  (MCD) - Get Report, the world’s largest fast-food restaurant chain, reported that its U.S. comparable-store sales rose 4.6% in the third quarter, while its global comparable sales slid 2.2%.

The company also raised its dividend payable in December by 3% to $1.29 a share from $1.25 in September.

In the U.S, sales benefited from “strong average check growth from larger group orders as well as strong performance at the dinner daypart,” McDonald’s said in a statement.

“The company's strategic marketing investments and resulting promotional activity drove low double-digit comparable sales for the month of September, including positive comparable sales across all dayparts. Comparable guest counts remained negative for the quarter,” the company added.

McDonald's also said it benefited from a meal promotion with musician Travis Scott and faster service at its drive-throughs.

In international developmental licensed markets, McDonald’s suffered “negative comparable sales in Latin America and China, partly offset by strong positive comparable sales in Japan.”

In international operated markets, “comparable sales varied across markets with negative comparable sales in France, Spain, Germany and the U.K., partly offset by positive comparable sales in Australia,” McDonald’s said.

“Comparable sales results improved throughout the quarter, with consumer sentiment and government regulations impacting the pace of recovery from Covid-19. Limited operations also remained in place for some markets.”

In the U.S., fast food restaurants have benefited at the expense of sit-down eateries during the coronavirus pandemic, as consumers shy away from spending much time in public places.

McDonald’s shares recently traded at $228.01, up 0.71%. McDonald’s has gained 15% year to date through Wednesday.

Tags
terms:
EarningsRestaurants
Regeneron stock
INVESTING

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Seeks Emergency Approval From FDA

Google
INVESTING

Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Buy Alphabet if it's Broken Up

US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin listens as President Donald Trump speaks outside the White House on July 29. Photo: Abaca Press/TNS
INVESTING

Trump Says Stimulus Talks Progressing, Won't Do Virtual Debate

Jim Cramer on Domino's Pizza and Its Tech Strength
INVESTING

Domino's Drops as Third-Quarter Earnings Miss Estimates

Costco Lead
INVESTING

Costco Posts Strong September Sales Amid Continued Online Demand Surge

What Jim Cramer Expects From IBM, American Express and T-Mobile's Earnings
INVESTING

IBM Shares Surge As Infrastructure Spin-Off Highlights Cloud Focus

Roku Drops After Holders to Sell Shares as Part of Dataxu Acquisition
INVESTING

Roku Share-Price Target at Wall Street High $255 at Needham

British Airways Owner IAG Shares Fall Sharply as Investors Count Cost of IT Collapse
TRAVEL

British Airways' Iconic Boeing 747s Take Their Final Bow