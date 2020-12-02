McDonald’s McRib Makes a Sweet, Hot and Saucy Return

McDonald's popular barbecue pork sandwich, the McRib, is back with a sweet, saucy vengeance starting Wednesday, but only for a limited time.

The McRib makes its hotly anticipated return at McDonald’s locations nationwide starting on Wednesday for the first time in more than eight years.

The boneless pork patty doused in sweet BBQ sauce and topped with slivered onions and pickles on a hoagie-style bun was brought back to 10,000 McDonald's restaurants in the U.S. last year but hasn't been available nationwide since 2012.

The rollout comes as McDonald’s rides out a wild year that saw sales plunge amid widespread lockdowns and fears over whether Covid-19 could be spread on surfaces, and then a rebound as consumers learned more about how the disease is transmitted and grew more comfortable with drive-through, pick-up and delivery.

The price tag for a McRib meal that includes medium fries, a drink and a lot of napkins delivered by Uber Eats in Manhattan: $13.28. Some McDonald's locations will be selling the McRib alone for about $3.69.

Ahead of the McRib's return on Monday, McDonald’s launched a “Shave 4 McRib Sweepstakes” with 10,000 codes for free McRib sandwiches through McDelivery with Uber Eats (UBER) - Get Report up for grabs.

McDonald's said McRib purchases Wednesday "will help support our donation to the charity’s cancer initiatives."

While the McRib is back in a big way, it won’t be around forever. McDonald’s hasn’t said when the sandwich will leave the menu but previous McRib offerings have lasted for approximately two months.

What is clear is that Americans truly love the McRib. Through the 2019 promotion, the McRib proved so elusive to find that the fast-food giant launched a locator app to help customers find it.

For those who truly can’t live without the McRib being a permanent menu item, the offering is available year-round at McDonald’s locations in Germany.

McDonald's in October reported that its U.S. comparable-store sales rose 4.6% in the third quarter, while global comparable sales slid 2.2%.

Shares of McDonald's were down 0.04% at $216.06 in premarket trading on Wednesday.