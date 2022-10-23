McDonald's Brings Back its Most Famous Limited-Time Offer

Food is king and when food rules, consumers follow. Restaurants have the public's taste buds to thank for crazy demands of popular food items, and while the restaurants may toy with people's emotions, when they deliver, they are soon forgiven.

Wendy’s (WEN) just announced it was bringing back a fan favorite of the Pretzel Bacon Pub burger and sandwich. The trio of Pretzel Bacon Pub Chicken Sandwiches come in three varieties, Classic, Spicy and Grilled. The Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger is also back and can be ordered as a single, double or even a triple patty burger.

Yum Brand's (YUM) Taco Bell recently brought back its Mexican Pizza earlier this year, giving its fans just want they wanted. The Mexican Pizza was removed from Taco Bell’s menu back in 2020 and hadn’t been back since, so it made fans really excited when it came back in May 2022.

Arby's brought back the Real Country Style Rib Sandwich. The country style ribs are smoked for eight hours and topped with crispy fried onions, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese all between a star-cut bun. It is only around for a limited time this fall.

Lines are sure to start as fan favorite foods start to make their return. The pumpkin spice season is in full bloom and all things fall make people want to well… eat and be merry. Some fans are so crazy for their favorite foods, they create apps to track when and where to find their next fix.

The McDonald's (MCD) McRib, the king of fast-food rib sandwiches, has a McRib locator. The way it works is consumers purchase the McRib, show a proof of purchase and then it will show up on an online map letting others know it is available there.

McRib Locator Says Favorite Item is Back

According to the McRib Locator, the popular sandwich is back. McRib fans are going to be all over this as the menu item has quite a following, since the McDonald’s McRib first arrived in the early 1980's. But the McRib wasn't launched because McDonald's wanted to get into the pork business, it was launched due to a shortage of chicken nuggets. The McRib has been spotted coast to coast in the past couple of days. Its iconic return is all part of its so-called Farewell Tour.

But don't expect McDonald's to completely abandon the popular McRib. It will likely continue returning for more "farewell tours" similar to rock star Elton John's seemingly endless farewell tours.

Even after the exposure on social media on how the iconic McRib is made, it hasn't made a dent in its cult like following. The social media shed light on the fact that it is made from pork scraps that when made together create a cohesive meat. This was actually developed by scientists to make a meal for soldiers that was inexpensive but able to get them the protein they need.

Get it While it Lasts

With Arby's Real Country Style Rib Sandwich and the McDonald's McRib out at the same time, its time to make some tough decisions as the competition heats up between these barbecue sandwiches.

Whether consumers really care about how it's made or not, the mystery on when the McRib will make its return is always keeping its fans on their toes. The return may be due to the price of the pork used to make the iconic and loved sandwich. It may make its return due to a competitor making another debut of one of their fan favorites. Nonetheless the McRib is back but as always only for a limited time. The sandwich is going to go away on Nov 20.