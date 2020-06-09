McDonald's Names Alistair Macrow as Chief Marketing Officer

McDonald's (MCD) - Get Report announced that Alistair Macrow has been promoted to global chief marketing officer at the fast-food giant, replacing the outgoing Colin Mitchell.

Macrow had served as chief marketing officer and corporate vice-president of the company's international-operated markets.

Macrow will split his time between London and the company's headquarters in Chicago, McDonald's said.

Macrow's role will cover field marketing, digital, media, CRM, brand content and engagement, consumer insights and strategy, as well as menu for the market in the United States. He’ll also lead McDonald’s training programs.

Macrow has worked at McDonald's for 13 years, joining in 2007 after working as a marketing director for Blockbuster.

“He has a reputation for setting bold visions and driving meaningful results. In his nearly 15 years with McDonald’s, Alistair has repeatedly tapped into his intimate knowledge of the customer to make holistic brand visions tangible - first in the U.K. and most recently as chief marketing officer for our internationally-operated markets,” said CEO Chris Kempczinski.

Mitchell, who was senior vice president for global marketing, is stepping down "in search of a new challenge," McDonald’s said in a statement.

The announcement comes two weeks after McDonald's issued a 59-page guide for reopening its dining rooms as states across the country start to reopen their economies.

The guide includes suggestions for restaurants to clean bathrooms every 30 minutes and to wipe digital kiosks after each order, according to The Wall Street Journal, which reviewed the guide.

Suggestions in the guide from McDonald’s are complex and expensive, the Journal noted, which could make it problematic for franchisees to implement them..

All service workers should have masks and gloves, the guide from McDonald's said. The fast-food giant wants its restaurants to make sure social distancing is observed.

McDonald's shares were falling 1% to $200.50 in afternoon trading on Tuesday.