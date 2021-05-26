McDonald's Strikes Up the Marketing Band With BTS Meal

McDonald's on Wednesday is launching a meal and merchandise in collaboration with the South Korean boy band BTS.

McDonald's (MCD) - Get Report marketing once again turns to music, as the chain on Wednesday introduces a meal and merchandise in a collaboration with the popular seven-member South Korean boy band BTS, the company said.

McDonald's initially had said in April that the South Korean pop sensation would be the focus of its latest celebrity collaboration meal.

The Chicago fast-food giant's BTS meal is the band's signature order – Chicken McNuggets, a medium french fries, medium Coke and sweet chili and cajun dipping sauces inspired by recipes from McDonald's South Korea.

It'll offer the meal at select restaurants in the U.S starting Wednesday.

McDonald's on Wednesday is also dropping a limited-edition merchandise line that's inspired by the group's purple colors and the chain's logo.

The collection goes on sale at 7 p.m. U.S. Eastern Wednesday on Weverse, a fan-community app created by BTS's record label.

["We] are just getting started," McDonald's Chief Marketing and Digital Customer Experience Officer Morgan Flatley said in a statement.

"We are preparing to give customers even more ways to experience this collaboration in the coming weeks – through a merch drop and exclusive digital content that will provide a behind-the-scenes look at BTS."

This meal is the first celebrity collaboration to go on sale globally. The company said the BTS Meal will be available in 50 markets globally.

McDonald's previously has created meals in collaboration with the Colombian reggaeton singer J Balvin and prominent rapper Travis Scott.

Separately, McDonald's earlier this month said it would raise wages at company-owned restaurants in order to attract new workers.

McDonald's said hourly wages for 36,500 employees working at company-owned restaurants would rise by 10%. That translates to ranges of $11 to $17 an hour for entry-level staff and $15 to $20 an hour for shift managers.

Shares of McDonald's at last check ticked up 0.2% to $232.58.