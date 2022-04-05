Skip to main content
Tax Day Is April 18 This Year
Tax Day Is April 18 This Year

McDonald's Is Seriously Getting Into Rugs Now?

The Crispy Chicken Sandwich rug collection has been selling online for $65.

While they are one of the most widely-recognized logos in the world, the Golden Arches are also a fashion statement — wearing them on a t-shirt, hoodie or baseball cap gives off a grunge-chic vibe favored by college kids and celebrities alike.

But while fast food logos and fashion have a history that dates back decades, merchandising partnerships have recently been branching out beyond t-shirts and sweatshirts and into ever more distant categories.

Last month, Puma  (PUMA)  partnered with the White Castle burger chain to make a shoe that looks like a burger while Crocs  (CROX) - Get Crocs, Inc. Report releases a Lucky Charms-themed clog every St. Patrick's Day. 

Earlier this year, Kentucky Fried Chicken partnered with PillowPets.com for a three-foot-wide pillow of its crispy chicken sandwich.

A Rug That Looks Like A Chicken Sandwich

While the crispy chicken sandwich is far from the most popular item at McDonald's, it is the one that was chosen to be the face of the chain's new rug collection. 

Done in partnership with rugmaker Madeline Ronzoni (@happy.rugs), the Crispy Chicken Sandwich Tuft Rug Collection dropped on GoldenArchesUnlimited.com as a part of a limited-time promotion.

Ronzoni, who amassed nearly 160,000 followers showing off hand-made rugs of everything from Nike  (NKE) - Get NIKE, Inc. Class B Report shoes to Hong Kong boba tea, has been tapped by McDonald's to make three rug versions of its Crispy Chicken Sandwich, Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich and Spicy Deluxe Crispy Chicken Sandwich.

In case you were wondering the difference between the three, you can find the tufted Spicy Pepper Sauce and Spicy Pepper Sauce, lettuce and tomato in between the chicken on the latter two rugs.

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

Each rug costs $65 and will be available until April 24, 2022 or supplies run out. As it is a highly customized and limited item, buyers will only get their rugs about four months after placing the order.

A special online store for McDonalds-themed merchandise, McDonald's Unlimited also sells items like a plush burger-and-fry blanket and retro Harmburglar and Grimace toys.

Why Are There So Many Chicken Sandwiches These Days?

What fast food fans call the Chicken Sandwich Craze began when, in 2019, the Popeye's chain launched its famous chicken sandwich — the lines were so long that some locations started posting hand-written notes to inform waiting customers that they had run out.

The craze quickly caught the attention of Popeye's competitors and, within the next two years, McDonald's, Wendy's  (WEN) - Get Wendy's Company Report, Fatburger and Yum! Brands  (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report-owned Burger King all released their own versions of crispy fried chicken between two slices of bread (usually also with a pickle.) 

Few, however, were able to replicate the 2019 chicken craze and eventually even Popeye's iconic chicken sandwich became just another menu item.

Some More History Of Fast Food And Fashion

Along with clothes, fast food chains have also been getting seriously into celebrity promotions.

Saweetie, Travis Scott, J Balvin and BTS are just some of the stars who recently partnered with McDonald's for their custom-made menu items and, in some cases, clothing. 

The rapper behind viral hits like "Best Friend" and "My Type," Saweetie created what's known as the Saweetie Meal (a Big Mac, a 4-piece Chicken McNuggets, a medium order of French fries, a medium Sprite, Tangy BBQ Sauce and “Saweetie 'N Sour” sauce) that's portrayed on tote bags and t-shirts.

