McDonald's to Add Crispy Chicken Sandwiches Next Month

McDonald’s on Feb. 24 plans to add three versions of a crispy chicken sandwich to its menu.
McDonald's  (MCD) - Get Report next month plans to add three crispy chicken sandwiches to its menu to capitalize on the growing demand for chicken burgers.

The new sandwich features an all-white-meat chicken filet, the Chicago fast-food giant said.

McDonald's new lineup will be served three ways: crispy, spicy and deluxe, starting Feb. 24.

The spicy chicken sandwich will be served with a spicy pepper sauce and pickles on a potato roll. 

And the deluxe chicken sandwich will have additional toppings like shredded lettuce, Roma tomatoes and mayo.

Chipotle Unveils Cauliflower Rice Amid Healthy-Food Demand

"We’ve heard our customers loud and clear, and we know they’re craving more chicken options,” said Vice President of Menu Innovation, Linda VanGosen, in a statement. 

The new McDonald’s strategy is founded in part on the long-term popularity of Chicken McNuggets, which it has sold since the 1980s, and 2020’s limited-time Spicy Chicken McNuggets, which contributed to September U.S. comparative sales that were the highest in nearly a decade, Reuters noted.

In October the company reported that its U.S. comparable-store sales rose 4.6% in the third quarter, while global comparable sales slid 2.2%.

Shares of McDonald's at last check dropped 1.7% to $210.84, during Monday's broader selloff in the stock market. 

