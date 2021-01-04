McDonald's to Add Crispy Chicken Sandwiches Next Month

McDonald’s on Feb. 24 plans to add three versions of a crispy chicken sandwich to its menu.

McDonald's (MCD) - Get Report next month plans to add three crispy chicken sandwiches to its menu to capitalize on the growing demand for chicken burgers.

The new sandwich features an all-white-meat chicken filet, the Chicago fast-food giant said.

McDonald's new lineup will be served three ways: crispy, spicy and deluxe, starting Feb. 24.

The spicy chicken sandwich will be served with a spicy pepper sauce and pickles on a potato roll.

And the deluxe chicken sandwich will have additional toppings like shredded lettuce, Roma tomatoes and mayo.

"We’ve heard our customers loud and clear, and we know they’re craving more chicken options,” said Vice President of Menu Innovation, Linda VanGosen, in a statement.

The new McDonald’s strategy is founded in part on the long-term popularity of Chicken McNuggets, which it has sold since the 1980s, and 2020’s limited-time Spicy Chicken McNuggets, which contributed to September U.S. comparative sales that were the highest in nearly a decade, Reuters noted.

In October the company reported that its U.S. comparable-store sales rose 4.6% in the third quarter, while global comparable sales slid 2.2%.

Shares of McDonald's at last check dropped 1.7% to $210.84, during Monday's broader selloff in the stock market.

