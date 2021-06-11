TheStreet home
McDonald's Hacked in South Korea and Taiwan

McDonald's discovered that hacks in South Korea and Taiwan accessed 'a small number of files ... some of which contained personal data.'
Author:
Publish date:

McDonald’s  (MCD) - Get Report said its systems were hacked in South Korea and Taiwan, with cybercriminals garnering information about the fast-food goliath’s customers, employees and business.

The company discovered “a small number of files were accessed, some of which contained personal data,” the company said in a statement, Bloomberg reports. 

McDonald’s said no customer-payment information was part of the purloined material.

The hackers got business-contact information for U.S. employees and franchisees in addition to information about restaurants, such as seating capacity and the size of play areas, McDonald’s said, according to The Wall Street Journal.

McDonald’s stock recently traded at $236.82, up 1%. It has climbed 14% over the past six months amid optimism about economic recovery.

McDonald’s now joins the parade of companies that have been victimized by cybercrime.

On Monday, the Justice Department said it had seized most of a ransom payment made by Colonial Pipelines last month, after a ransomware attack forced the shutdown of the largest pipelines supplying energy to the East Coast.

The department said it recovered 63.5 bitcoins of the 75 bitcoin ransom the company paid -- valued at about $4.4 million at the time it was paid.

On June 1, meatpacker JBS JBSAY said it had made "significant progress" to resolve a ransomware cyberattack that put its global operations at risk.

“Our systems are coming back online and we are not sparing any resources to fight this threat," Andre Nogueira, chief executive of JBS USA, said in a statement.

