McDonald's Fans Want These Classic Items Back on the Menu

The fast-food chain asked its Twitter followers which menu items they wanted back and the answers may surprise you.

McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report makes a lot of menu changes. Some items have bigger followings than others, but it seems like every past release has its own fanbase -- a group of people that love that item and desperately hope it will come back.

It does not matter how ridiculous the menu item was or how few people actually liked it, there appears to be at least a few people passionate about their missing favorite. That's why the chain went super-viral with a post on its Twitter feed that was simply two words long.

It read "Bring back ____"

That was enough to set social media ablaze drawing nearly 9,000 retweets, over 45,000 quite tweets, and over 123,000 likes since it was posted April 21. And, over a month later the responses keep rolling in.

McDonald's Tweet Points Out Some Clear Winners

While a Tweet can't really be considered objective market research, McDonald's did clearly learn of a few past menu items that had strong support from online fans. A lof of people seem to fondly remember one breakfast item.

And, while a McDonald's take on "steak" may not be what most people want in the mornings, the Steak, Egg, and Cheese Bagel was one of the most called-out items in answer to the chain's question. It was not, however, the only winner as another forgotten favorite made the list as well.

The Snack Wrap, which still exists on the chain's menu in Canada was a very popular choice.

Fans of Korean-pop boy band BTS also seem very eager for McDonald's to bring back that band's signature meal. -- a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium fries, and a Coke along with two dipping sauces — sweet chili and Cajun.

Not Every Fan Took McDonald's Seriously

As you might imagine, some respondents had a little fun with the fast-food chain (or feel nostalgic about some forgotten-for-good-reason past menu items. All of these are real things that McDonald's once offered.

And, of course, this Twitter interaction would not be complete without a few voices calling for McPizza, one of the chain's most misguided efforts.

Some fans did not ask for a food item at all, but a return of long-missing mascot Grimace. (And a few even called for Uncle O'Grimacey, the original's "uncle," who appeared seasonally to tout the Shamrock Shake).