McDonald's Menu Adds 3 New Desserts

When you think of ordering dessert at McDonald's, there's a high chance you're thinking about a fried apple pie.

That's probably because the classic chain has been serving it since the '60s, although these days the fried version has been traded out for a baked one to appeal to customers concerned about keeping their fried food consumption low.

But while the all-American pie was McDonald's first dessert, there are many more on its menu now.

The McFlurry has been a hit ever since it came to menus in 1997, giving McDonald's an all-new way to use its ice cream machines (when they aren't broken, that is).

While today's McDonald's menu is still pretty heavy on desserts served in a cup or a sleeve, it has also branched out with its McCafe menu since its 1993 launch.

That offers rotating pastry options that could easily double as dessert such as cinnamon buns, apple fritters, and glazed pull-apart doughnuts.

With the changing of the seasons, the fast food chain does like to offer new flavors of these classics from time to time. And for spring, McDonald's has unveiled an all-new selection for customers to try during their next lunch visit.

What's New at McDonald's For Dessert?

McDonald's Japan

McDonald's Japan clearly takes dessert seriously.

Its latest dessert collection calls on three of Japan's favorite flavors: The mild and soothing flavor of matcha, the rich mysterious texture of black honey and chewy mochi, and the delightful fluffiness of banana custard.

The McShake is made with Uji matcha, which comes from Kyoto and is prized for its high quality. It's blended with milk and sells for 150 yen ($1.18 U.S.) for a small and 230 yen ($1.81 U.S.) for a large.

While matcha is a staple in Japan, its popularity has taken hold in America too, and most Starbucks locations in the U.S. now offer their own hot or iced version.

The pie is a collaborative effort with a famous confectionary located in Yamanashi that makes a beloved sweet called kikyo shingen mochi.

This dessert features the chewy rice-based filling with black honey, which sounds like it would be super delicious. This dessert will cost you 160 yen ($1.26 U.S.).

And finally, the third dessert is a collaboration with Tokyo Banana, a shop known for it's banana-flavored delicacies. It's a vanilla soft serve ice cream served in a waffle cone and topped with banana custard and almonds. This retails for 250 yen ($1.96 U.S.).

Aside from this trio, McDonald's has also added a limited edition McCafe drink that is peach-flavored and topped with three different types of peaches as well. It's available at Japanese locations starting April 27.